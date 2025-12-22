Strawberry, Tosito plan new hotel

Strawberry and real estate company Tosito have signed a letter of intent to develop a new lifestyle resort hotel in Munksjöstaden, a former industrial area in Jönköping. The project will be located in a historic factory building by Lake Munksjön and is planned as a destination hotel with approximately 120 rooms.

The development is part of the ongoing transformation of Munksjöstaden, an area with deep roots in Jönköping’s industrial history, including the former Munksjö paper mill. The hotel is intended to preserve the character of the original structure while introducing new hospitality, wellness, and event facilities.

Hotel concept and facilities

The planned hotel will feature 120 rooms, including themed suites inspired by the site’s industrial past. Public areas will include a bistro with an open kitchen, a large bar, and a wine bar and café that will operate throughout the day. A wellness area facing the lake will include a gym, yoga facilities, an indoor pool, and access to a floating sauna via jetties.

The property will also include a flexible event venue in a factory setting with capacity for up to 1,000 people, as well as additional meeting spaces and boardrooms. The hotel is designed to function both as a place to stay and as a year-round meeting and social venue for residents and visitors.

Location and development timeline

The hotel will be located in Munksjöstaden, close to Lake Munksjön, an area historically associated with recreation and industry. Tosito, together with Lustgården, is developing the wider district, which will eventually include approximately 1,700 apartments and 25,000 square meters of commercial space.

Construction of the hotel is planned to begin in autumn 2026. The opening is currently scheduled for 2028, with Strawberry operating the hotel once completed.