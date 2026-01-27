Staycity Launches in Vienna and Lisbon

Aparthotel operator Staycity started 2026 on a positive note, welcoming the first guests to new properties in Vienna and Lisbon.

Both the new openings are for its Wilde lifestyle boutique brand, and are the first in Austria and Portugal for the new but fast expanding format. The Austrian property in Vienna’s Fleischmarkt, has 136 units in a mix of hotel rooms, studios and apartments with one or two bedrooms, offering ultimate flexibility for travellers. A ground floor space recreates the city’s coffee house culture, and includes a bar, shop and cafe, designed to welcome both guests and local residents.

Blending History with a Modern Approach

The Vienna property reuses elements of a 300 year old building, with floor to ceiling windows, and high archways. The interior also features original artworks from local emerging artists, creating spaces that have a unique feel.

In Lisbon, the new Wilde is just north of the city centre. A nine storey block features a mix of hotel style and apartment accommodation, with units on the top floor having private terraces providing great views across the city rooftops. A mezzanine floor features a coworking space, welcoming non-residents alongside guests.

To date, Wilde apart hotels have previously opened in Berlin, Cambridge, Edinburgh, London and Manchester. Upcoming sites have been secured in Amsterdam, where a 120 unit property will occupy the lower floors of a 31 storey tower, and Bordeaux where the aparthotel will be part of the Canopia mixed use project. Plans are also under way to add Wilde aparthotels in key German cities such as Munich and Nuremberg, with further UK sites in London and Oxford.

“The stunning interiors of these two new locations make a real impact, drawing on their surroundings and history and complementing the proportions of both buildings perfectly,” said Wilde managing director Kelly Morgan. “Like other Wilde’s, Lisbon and Vienna both focus on offering high levels of guest service, making them the perfect choice for both business and leisure travellers and in particular for the new generation of digital nomads, whether they’re staying for two nights or two months.”

Expanding Across Europe

The development of the Wilde brand is progressing in tandem with the group’s main brand, Staycity. In combination, the two brands now add up to more than 6,500 aparthotel units in 40 properties across Europe, with coverage in 20 cities.

Currently, Staycity is working on adding four more sites to its growing portfolio. These include a site in Belfast, Northern Ireland. There, Staycity Well Belfast is already under construction, involving the conversion of an existing office block, Beaufort House. The 113 apartments should be ready to welcome guests before the end of 2026. In Stratford, UK a larger 240 unit development is planned, with the new build being completed in early 2027.