St. Regis coming to Bodrum, Türkiye

Marriott International has signed an agreement with Kuzu Group to develop The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort and branded residences in Bodrum, Türkiye. The luxury project will be located in Kazıklı Cove and is expected to open in 2030. This signing marks a significant milestone—Marriott’s 100th hotel in its operating and pipeline portfolio in Türkiye.

Set on a 280,000-square-meter beachfront site, the resort will bring the hallmark St. Regis brand to the country’s Aegean coast, offering guests and residents direct access to the area’s pristine beaches and panoramic sea views.

“The signing of a St. Regis resort and branded residences in Bodrum reflects our commitment to growing our portfolio of brands and the demand we are seeing for luxury experiences in Türkiye,” said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

Resort and residences overview

The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum will offer 138 guest rooms along with multiple dining venues and a range of upscale leisure and wellness facilities.

Planned amenities include:

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools

A fitness center

A top-of-the-line spa

A kids’ club for daily events

Meeting and event spaces

Adjacent to the resort, The Residences at The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort will consist of 221 luxury apartments and villas, ranging from one to five bedrooms. Designed for extended coastal living, the residences will include premium features such as a private lounge, media room, co-working areas, exhibition kitchen, library, and a fitness center with private studios.

Ongoing partnership and project leadership

The Bodrum project marks the second collaboration between Marriott International, Kuzu Group, and hospitality development consultants Servotel, who previously partnered on the JW Marriott Hotel Istanbul Marmara Sea, which opened in 2022.

“We are proud to work with Marriott International to develop a St. Regis resort and branded residence in Bodrum,” said Özen Kuzu, President of Kuzu Group. “This project reflects our commitment to elevating luxury hospitality in the region.”

Servotel’s President Ömer İsvan and Managing Partner Ayla Heyfegil added, “For over 40 years Servotel has been providing its expertise on landmark developments across the globe and the addition of the St. Regis in Bodrum enhances our portfolio of hospitality projects in Türkiye.”

With this new project, Marriott’s presence in Türkiye expands to over 100 hotels, encompassing more than 9,000 rooms across 21 brands, including six branded residences.