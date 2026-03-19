Spires Art Captures Coastal Perfection for Hotel Indigo Torquay

For Hotel Indigo Torquay, Spires Art transformed the interior vision into a cohesive and tangible visual narrative, one rooted in the hotel’s coastal setting and sense of place.

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Project Significance

Located on the vibrant English Riviera, Only a short walk from the hotel are the sandy beaches of Torre Abbey Sands, the historic Princess Pier, and the charming promenade places that once inspired the legendary Dame Agatha Christie. The project encompassed the delivery of bespoke nautical artworks, and refined guestroom detailing to mirror the hotels coastal setting throughout the hotel.

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The Design Approach

Every artwork was originally created to align with the hotel’s nautical theme, ensuring each space felt both distinctive and seamlessly connected. From public areas to private guest rooms, the artwork plays a quiet but deliberate role in shaping atmosphere, identity, and flow throughout the hotel.

By managing the process from initial concept through to final installation, we delivered a fully turnkey service, bringing a sense of coastal elegance and narrative clarity to every corner of this premium Devon destination.

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Collaboration

Our involvement spanned the entire guest journey. Beginning with calming coastal artworks and stylish mirrors in the public areas, the story continues into the more intimate guestroom spaces through personality-filled artworks and unique wavy mirrors. Each element was carefully considered to enhance the guest experience while maintaining consistency in tone and design intent.

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Project Overview

For Hotel Indigo Torquay, Spires Art acted as a single creative and delivery partner, coordinating design development, in-house production, and on-site installation. Our role was to ensure consistency across all interior touchpoints, delivering a cohesive result through controlled processes, close collaboration with the wider project team, and precise execution from start to finish.

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About Spires Art

With over 37 years of experience, Spires Art specialises in bespoke artwork, wallpaper, mirrors, decorative glass, and signage for hospitality and commercial interiors.

All design and production take place in-house, ensuring unmatched quality, flexibility, and craftsmanship on every project.

Connect with us today at [email protected] or on LinkedIn and Instagram @SpiresArt.