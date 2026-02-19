The Middleton Park Hotel: Why Spires Art Boasts Bespoke Design Cohesion

Middleton Park Hotelby Spires Art

Set within a beautifully restored space, The Middleton Park Hotel blends contemporary elegance with timeless charm. Every corner is designed to offer warmth, character, and a sense of refined hospitality. Spires Art was delighted to contribute to this vision through a bespoke collection of wallcoverings, artwork, and custom framing.

Image @Spires Art

Project Overview

Working closely with the design team, Spires Art supplied a tailored package of wallpapers and framed artworks that complement the hotel’s rich material palette and sophisticated atmosphere.

The brief focused on creating interiors that feel both inviting and elevated, where art becomes an integral part of the guest experience rather than a decorative afterthought.

The Design Approach

From the outset, the design intent was clear: rich, grounding earthy greens; luxurious leathers and warm metallic accents; patterned surfaces with visual texture. Walls became canvases rather than mere backgrounds.

We worked closely with the design team to deliver bespoke wallpaper treatments and framed artworks that match or complement the olive green tones of the interior panelling and joinery. We included many artworks of botanicals and a striking high contrast wallpaper to further emphasize the space’s design and colours. We also kept in mind the warm accent lighting, and chose brass finishes that are enhanced by it and reflect light elegantly.

Each artwork was framed to feel considered, with scale, colour saturation and framing finishes curated to enhance rather than compete with the broader furnishings. The custom wallpapers add another layer: creating mood, anchoring seating zones, and offering visual depth that supports the seating layouts without overpowering them. They also provide visual interest for any visitors, acting as a conversation starter.

Image @Spires Art

In-House Design and Production

All pieces were designed, printed, and framed in-house at Spires Art’s production facility in Northern Ireland. This ensured full creative control for the design team, from concept to completion, with every frame finish, wallpaper texture, and artwork selection meticulously refined to match the design intent.

From early sampling to final installation, Spires Art’s integrated approach allowed for seamless communication, fast turnaround, and consistent quality across all elements.

Collaboration

The collaboration between the interior design team for The Middleton Park Hotel and Spires Art highlights the power of integrated design. By engaging the art and wallcovering elements from early in the process, the finished spaces feel fully pulled-together: every wall, piece of artwork, and surface detail contributes to a unified guest experience.

Overall representing how one supplier for a decorative package offers all around design cohesion.

The outcome: interiors that don’t just look curated but feel layered, intentional and memorable, one where guests can feel the richness of the setting, and where every visual detail is part of the story.

Image @Spires Art

About Spires Art

With over 37 years of experience, Spires Art specialises in bespoke artwork, wallpaper, mirrors, decorative glass, and signage for hospitality and commercial interiors.

All design and production take place in-house, ensuring unmatched quality, flexibility, and craftsmanship on every project.

