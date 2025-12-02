The Ruby Molly Hotel: Spires Art Weaves the Past into Modern Design

The Ruby Molly Hotel by Spires Art

The Ruby Molly Hotel and Bar in Dublin is steeped in the history of its 19th-century market that once defined the neighbourhood.

The hotel’s architecture and interior concept are linked to the area’s evolution, specifically realised through the design theme titled ‘An Era Gone By’. This theme blends the city’s rich, rustic past with its modern, sleek present.

This vibrant market was a crucial meeting point for exchanging goods, like fresh produce often carried in baskets. To create a thoughtful homage to the area’s agricultural history, the design team strategically incorporated high-quality wicker baskets, seamlessly blending their rustic textures with the hotel’s modern design.

Historical Significance

The site now occupied by the Ruby Molly Hotel boasts a history of significant transformation. Initially, the property was part of the extensive grounds belonging to St. Mary’s Abbey, which was renowned as one of the largest and wealthiest institutions in Ireland. After the abbey’s decline, this land transitioned from a religious and prosperous estate to a vibrant commercial centre, evolving into a bustling market quarter, primarily recognised for its lively fruit and vegetable trade.

The Design Approach

Our team approached the sourcing of the decorative baskets with meticulous care, prioritising pieces that strike a balance between traditional authenticity and contemporary appeal. It was critical to avoid any overtly modern aesthetic, ensuring the selections resonated with the historical significance of the area. Although our scope on this project was minimal, the resulting impact was substantial.

Project Overview

By collaborating closely with the interior design team, we gained a deep understanding of the neighbourhood’s rich past, informing our goal to integrate a thoughtful homage to the area’s history into the hotel’s design. We sourced high-quality wicker baskets, carefully chosen for their aesthetic balance of warm and cool tones, ensuring they seamlessly complement the overall interior palette. These pieces were then artfully arranged and installed with precision by our team in each bedroom, providing visual intrigue, acting as conversation starters, and offering subtle yet powerful hints into the area’s rich commercial heritage.

Collaboration

The successful collaboration between the interior design team for The Ruby Molly Hotel and Spires Art serves as a prime example of our deep commitment to design integrity and meticulous execution. Our process emphasises capturing the smallest, most inspiring details of the project brief, in this case, ensuring they are woven seamlessly into the final art pieces and overall aesthetic.

At Spires Art, we prioritise efficient and transparent communication with design teams from initial concept to completion. This critical alignment ensures that everybody remains informed and in agreement, resulting in smooth project delivery and final results that meet and exceed, the client’s vision. This rigorous, cooperative approach defines how Spires Art effectively handles bespoke art projects.

About Spires Art

With over 37 years of experience, Spires Art specialises in bespoke artwork, wallpaper, mirrors, decorative glass, and signage for hospitality and commercial interiors.

All design and production take place in-house, ensuring unmatched quality, flexibility, and craftsmanship on every project.

