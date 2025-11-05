Search

Bespoke Art and Design for The Parlour Room by Spires Art

Image @Spires Art
Spires Art showcases their bespoke work on The Parlour Room, bringing a touch of Irish charm to the bustling city of New York.

The Parlour Room by Spires Art

Located in the heart of Manhattan, The Parlour Room is a new bar that combines Irish hospitality with New York sophistication.  The venue brings warmth, craftsmanship, and character to the bustling city. Spires Art was commissioned to provide bespoke artwork, mirrors, and feature wall elements to enhance the overall interior concept.

Image @Spires Art

Project Overview

Our role was to develop and produce a cohesive artwork and mirror package that complemented the materials, palette, and design intent of the space. The goal was to integrate art that felt authentic to the concept.

Working closely with the design team, we created pieces that reflected the tone of the interior: rich timbers, brass accents, soft leather, and the warm amber tones associated. Every detail was considered to ensure our work elevated the interior rather than competing with it.

The Design Approach

The artwork package was developed around a core theme of craftsmanship and heritage. Each piece was designed to reflect the essence of an Irish bar.

The deep earthy tones and the cosy atmospheric lighting alongside the antiqued brass frames add depth, with the light reflecting onto them and maintaining an intimate feel.

Image @SpiresArt
Image @Spires Art

In-House Design and Production

All artwork, mirrors, and finishes were designed and manufactured in-house at our facility in Northern Ireland. This ensured full creative control, consistent quality, and efficient coordination with the design team. From early drafts and sampling to framing and installation, our process allowed for seamless communication and precise execution.

Successful Collaboration

The Parlour Room project highlights what’s possible when design and art are developed together from the start. By collaborating closely we helped create a space that feels complete, where every visual element – from lighting to artwork, works in harmony.

Image @SpiresArt
Image @Spires Art

About Spires Art

With over 37 years of experience, Spires Art specialises in bespoke artwork, mirrors, feature wallcoverings, decorative glass, and signage for hospitality and commercial interiors. All design and production are carried out in-house, ensuring quality, flexibility, and attention to detail on every project.

Connect with us today at [email protected] or on LinkedIn and Instagram @SpiresArt.

