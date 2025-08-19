Solid second quarter for Hyatt

Hyatt Hotels delivered a solid second quarter set of results, shaking off weakness in some segments of the US market. Across its portfolio, revpar was up 1.6% overall.

The company said its luxury hotels delivered the strongest performance. Acquisitions from the previous quarters, of Standard International and Bahia Principe, meant their hotels are now contributing to group fee income.

Playa acquisition boosts growth

During the second quarter, Hyatt opened 8,920 rooms, including around 2,600 linked to its acquisition of Playa Hotels. A new brand, Unscripted by Hyatt, was launched, positioned to take advantage of conversion opportunities. One of the brand’s first properties will be Unscripted Wichita, a 158 room hotel expected to open in autumn 2028.

Among recent openings are the group’s first hotel in Croatia, the Hyatt Regency Zadar; and in Greece, the Zelia Halkidiki, which joined the Destination by Hyatt brand.

Hyatt recently acquired Playa Hotels, adding to its scale in the resort sector. The USD2.6 billion deal was completed in mid June 2025. The Playa business owned many of its properties, and Hyatt is selling those real estate assets as a package to Tortuga Resorts, a joint venture company established by KSL Capital Partners and Rodina. The USD2 billion sale price will enable Hyatt to repay a USD1.7 billion loan used for the acquisition. Hyatt has signed 50 year agreements to manage the resort properties.

“The Playa transactions, including the agreement to sell the entirety of Playa’s real estate portfolio, reinforce our commitment to our asset-light business model and solidifies our leadership in the fast-growing luxury all-inclusive segment,” said CEO Mark Hoplamazian.

One of the Hyatt brands with considerable traction is Hyatt Place. The select brand now has 400 locations, and is spreading around the globe. In China, Hyatt Place Xining Huangzhong and Hyatt Place Nanchang Honggutan are under construction, for example, leading growth in Asia Pacific. In the Middle East, a site in AlUla, Saudi Arabia is in development, with Hyatt Place Diriyah Gate also in planning, as is Hyatt Place Madinah.

In India, Hyatt Place Dhaka Uttara is about to open, along with a hotel for the brand in Bhopal. Plans are also advancing for hotels in Bhubaneswar, Greater Noida, Jaisalmer, Jalandhar, Kolhapur and Vithalapur.

European additions

In Europe, the 300 room Hyatt Place Gothenburg Central is just opening, following a transformational refurbishment. It will be followed by Hyatt Place Tallinn, due to open in the coming months, and Hyatt Place Breda in the Netherlands.

Looking ahead, Hyatt’s senior management expect that full year 2025 will see revpar up a modest 1-3%, while net income is expected to be in the range USD135-165 million. Excluding acquisition such as Playa Hotels, net room growth is likely to be around 6-7%. With ongoing share repurchases, and including dividend payments, the company is on track to return around USD300 million to its shareholders.