Sofitel Expands with New El Gouna Resort

Accor, a global hospitality leader, has teamed up with Orascom Development Egypt to unveil their latest venture: the Sofitel El Gouna Resort. This exciting project involves the transformation of the iconic Mövenpick El Gouna into a luxury Sofitel destination.

El Gouna, known for its vibrant community and stunning coastal beauty, is the ideal setting for this flagship resort. Just a short drive from Hurghada International Airport, the town is a thriving hub that attracts visitors from over 50 nationalities. With its unique blend of waterfront living, cultural events, and international lifestyle, El Gouna offers a year-round escape for travelers.

Signing of Sofitel El Gouna Resort © Accor

A New Standard of Luxury and Design

The revamped Sofitel El Gouna Resort will offer 420 elegantly redesigned rooms and suites. Guests can expect interiors that blend Sofitel’s signature French sophistication with local Egyptian influences. The resort’s culinary offerings will celebrate local flavors while appealing to international tastes, complemented by a range of leisure and wellness facilities, including a spa and fitness center.

This hotel project signifies a strategic move for Sofitel, reinforcing its commitment to Egypt as a key luxury market. The partnership with Orascom Development Egypt and Arabian Peninsula Hospitality highlights a shared vision to elevate El Gouna’s status as a premium global destination. The resort is poised to play a crucial role in the region’s evolving hospitality landscape.

Strengthening El Gouna’s Global Appeal

El Gouna, already a benchmark for Red Sea hospitality, is home to a diverse selection of hotels, schools, a hospital, and thriving business hubs. With more than 100 dining concepts and a rich cultural scene, it offers an integrated lifestyle. The new Sofitel resort will enhance this ecosystem, providing a refined and immersive experience.

As Egypt experiences sustained tourism growth, Sofitel El Gouna Resort is set to become a central anchor in the region’s luxury offerings. Its exceptional beachfront location and commitment to high-end experiences are expected to attract a global clientele.