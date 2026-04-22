Disney Lakeshore Lodge Set for 2027 Opening

After more than a year without updates, Walt Disney World has released new details on Disney Lakeshore Lodge, a mixed-use hotel and Disney Vacation Club resort scheduled to open in summer 2027. The announcement provides the first official look at the project since late 2024, when the company confirmed construction was underway.

Originally introduced in 2018 as Reflections – A Disney Lakeside Lodge, the project was paused in 2020 and later revived, with construction quietly resuming about 18 months ago. The resort replaces the former River Country water park site, and progress since restarting has been steady and visible.

A Nature-Inspired Retreat

Set along the shores of Bay Lake, Disney Lakeshore Lodge is designed as a peaceful waterfront retreat. The resort will center on the connection between nature and imagination, reflecting the storytelling legacy of Walt Disney. Inspiration comes from outdoor-themed animated classics like Bambi, Pocahontas, and Brother Bear, with subtle references woven throughout the experience.

The design leans heavily into its natural surroundings. Floor-to-ceiling windows will bring in sunlight and frame views of the landscape, while earthy tones and natural materials shape the interiors. Guests can expect serene daytime scenery and nighttime views of Magic Kingdom fireworks, creating a balance between relaxation and Disney magic.

According to Disney Vacation Club leadership, the goal is to give guests a place to reconnect with nature. The storytelling will be present, but softly integrated into the architecture, artwork, and overall atmosphere.

Accommodations and Guest Experience

Disney Lakeshore Lodge will feature 967 accommodations, ranging from studios to multi-bedroom villas. These spaces are designed with families in mind, combining comfort, functionality, and a more refined style. The resort will also introduce unique waterfront “Lake Houses,” offering one- and two-bedroom layouts with added privacy and direct access to the lake setting.

The resort will also include a large pool complex with a lazy river, a waterfront restaurant, and dedicated recreational areas. A zero-entry pool, water slides, and children’s splash zones are expected to be central highlights. Additional amenities, dining options, and design elements will be revealed in the coming months.

Construction Progress and Timeline

Disney Lakeshore Lodge continues to follow the original footprint of the previously announced Reflections project. The resort features a large “W”-shaped layout with two courtyards and a mix of hotel and Disney Vacation Club spaces. Construction has progressed significantly, with main structures reaching full height and work now shifting indoors.

Visible progress includes the development of pools, a boat dock, waterfront dining, and standalone cabin-style accommodations. The site remains active, with construction noticeable from nearby resort areas, though without direct impact on guests.