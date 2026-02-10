Six Senses Brings 480-Acre Desert Camp to Utah

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a new Six Senses destination on 480 acres near Kanab, placing a future ultra-luxury resort at the center of southern Utah’s most recognizable landscapes. Scheduled to open in 2029, Six Senses Camp Korongo will combine desert seclusion, canyon views, and a strong connection to the region’s cultural and natural history.

A Desert Camp Framed by National Parks

Set among sculpted rock formations, juniper forest, and wide-open skies, the property will feature 41 luxury tented pavilions and 12 branded residences. Design will lean into the surrounding environment, using textures and colors that echo the desert and allow the scenery to lead the way.

Six Senses Camp Korongo © IHG

Guests will be positioned near some of the American Southwest’s most visited national parks, including Zion, Bryce Canyon, Grand Canyon, and Arches—all visible from the site. For anyone who knows this part of Utah well—myself included, with full hometown bias—these landscapes are not just scenic backdrops but essential experiences, making the area a must-see destination for first-time visitors and seasoned travelers.

Back at camp, the Six Senses Spa will offer wellness experiences designed to meet guests at their own pace, whether they’re looking for light restoration or deeper exploration.

A Shared Vision for Experiential Travel

Six Senses Camp Korongo reflects the brand’s ongoing expansion, with locations selected for their ability to inspire connection to nature. According to Jolyon Bulley, Chief Executive Officer, Americas at IHG Hotels & Resorts, “Six Senses Camp Korongo will blend the brand’s distinctive values and touchpoints in a unique location while also underscoring our growth plan for the brand in the Americas.”

Six Senses Camp Korongo © IHG

The development is a collaboration with Canyon Global Partners, marking IHG’s first project with the Larkspur, California-based firm. Architecture and design will be led by Luxury Frontiers, a South Africa-based studio known for nature-driven, sustainable design.

Founder of Canyon Global Partners, Homi Vazifdar, said, “Southern Utah’s combination of spectacular topography, recreational opportunity and tranquility are a perfect match for Six Senses.”

Neil Palmer, Chief Operating Officer of Six Senses, added, “Owners and guests will share a rhythm shaped by nature that restores as much as it delights, honoring southern Utah’s unique setting while delivering the thoughtful, regenerative hospitality expected from Six Senses.”

This signing adds to Six Senses’ growing pipeline in the Americas, with future openings planned in Mexico, Belize, Pennsylvania, and Colorado.