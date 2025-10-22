Scandic to open Hamburg hotel 2028

Scandic Hotels has signed a long-term lease for its third hotel in downtown Hamburg, scheduled to open in 2028. The new hotel will form part of a major redevelopment around Hamburg’s central train station, transforming the area into a mixed-use neighborhood with offices, restaurants, event spaces, and hotels. It will feature up to 328 rooms and provide direct access to the city’s bus terminal and various subway and commuter train lines.

Strategic expansion in Hamburg

This project highlights Scandic’s goal to expand its room portfolio by approximately 15,000 by 2030, particularly focusing on key German cities. Jens Mathiesen, President and CEO of Scandic Hotels Group, said, “Hamburg is one of Europe’s most dynamic major cities and a strategically important market for Scandic. The new hotel in downtown Hamburg will further strengthen our presence and continue to deliver on our strategy of responsible expansion in German.”

Scandic is partnering with B&L Group, which will build the hotel and who owns the building housing Scandic Hafenpark, another Scandic property in Hamburg. The new hotel will serve both business and leisure travelers and will complement Scandic’s two other Hamburg hotels: the 430-room hotel near Berliner Tor station set to open in 2030, and the established 340-room Scandic Emporio operating since 2008.

Revitalizing the St. Georg District

Thorsten Testorp, CEO of B&L Group, described the project as an important step in converting and revitalizing one of the largest office complexes in the evolving St. Georg district. “With the further use of the tied-up grey energy and the energy-efficient refurbishment, a pioneering range of modern working environments is being created,” he commented.

Hamburg, with a population of two million, is Germany’s second largest city and Europe’s third largest harbor. It attracts over 16 million hotel stays annually, driven by strong business and leisure travel alongside its role as a center for international trade, logistics, and culture.

In 2025, Scandic announced plans for eight new hotels with more than 1,600 rooms across the Nordic countries and Germany, further advancing its growth strategy.