Scandic Plans Underground Hotel

A new hotel in Stockholm, Sweden will be a first for the Scandic hotel group, being an underground property and offering guest rooms with no windows.

The development in the city centre will build on a growing trend, which is making a virtue out of delivering great value city centre accommodation, by providing rooms that do not have a great view of the city – but are nevertheless in a great central location. This is a trend that has already gained traction in the UK, and other parts of Europe, but remains forbidden by regulations in some key city markets.

Working with a Partner Developer

The 135 room Scandic Go hotel will be created by investor Axfast, as part of a reinvigoration of retail and warehouse space along Stockholm’s Drottninggatan street. The updated real estate project will include the hotel, retail and office space. Hotel check-in will be at the first basement level, while rooms – all windowless – will be arranged on four floors.

“This new hotel is an exciting part of our growth strategy, where we’re now going to open our first underground hotel in an extraordinary setting in downtown Stockholm,” said Scandic CEO Jens Mathiesen. “Our new Scandic Go will strengthen our position in the rapidly growing economy segment and complement our existing hotel offering in the capital perfectly.”

Other hotel brands that are consciously developing hotel rooms with no windows include Zedwell in the UK, which is fast developing hotels in city centre locations, by converting existing office or retail space. Whitbread is also using windowless rooms in some of its compact Hub by Premier Inn hotels, another brand designed for guests wanting city centre locations, but on a budget.

In busy urban environments, having no window is sometimes an advantage, as it means less intrusive noise, and a better night’s sleep. “This reflects a growing international trend in which people are seeking optimal conditions for rest and relaxation,” said Jesper Engman, Chief Development Officer at Scandic. “We look forward to welcoming guests to an out-of-the-ordinary experience.”

Scandic Go is the Scandic group’s newer brand, designed at a lower price point for budget-conscious travellers. Already the brand is growing across Scandinavia, and will shortly open Scandic Go Oulu Torihotelli, a 144 room hotel taking the brand into Finland.

A Two Hotel Project Planned for Helsinki

A further pipeline project in the country is Scandic Go Garden Helsinki, which will open in 2028 as a dual hotel project. The 232 room Scandic Go will be alongside a 227 room Scandic, with the pair opening onto Garden Helsinki, an indoor entertainment space that its promoters expect to become a key event destination.

Also opening in 2028 will be Scandic Go Stavanger, in Norway. This 152 room hotel will be created from the interior of an existing office building in the city centre.