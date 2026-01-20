Scandic Expands Footprint in Tromsø

Scandic will expand its presence in Northern Norway with a new Scandic Go hotel in central Tromsø. The hotel will be located in a new building, with the project scheduled to begin after the summer of 2026 and an expected opening during 2028. The hotel will have approximately 170 rooms and will be Scandic’s second Scandic Go property in Norway.

The hotel is being developed under a long-term lease agreement between Scandic and property owner Nordlyskvartalet AS. The agreement covers a new-build mixed-use property that will include a hotel, residential housing, and municipal services. With this addition, Tromsø will become the first destination outside of a capital city where all three of Scandic’s brands are represented.

Strengthening Scandic’s Position in Tromsø

Scandic currently operates two hotels in Tromsø: Scandic Ishavshotel and the recently opened signature hotel, The Dock 69°39 by Scandic. Tourism in Tromsø continues to grow, making the city an attractive destination for further development.

“This new establishment in Tromsø is in line with Scandic’s strategy to grow in key destinations in the Nordic countries, and with Scandic Go, we aim to lead the market in the rapidly growing economy segment. With our two existing hotels in Tromsø and another on the way, we’re confirming the great potential we see in the city as a destination,” says Jens Mathiesen, President and CEO of Scandic Hotels Group.

Scandic Go Concept and Partnership

Scandic Go targets modern travelers seeking central accommodations close to a city’s entertainment and event offerings. The concept focuses on value, welcoming design, and seamless self-service. Guests have access to services designed for a practical stay, including a street-food-inspired menu available around the clock, washing and drying facilities, and storage lockers.

“It is gratifying that together with Nordlyskvartalet, we’ve again been entrusted with operating a hotel in Tromsø, a partnership that has already been successful with our signature hotel The Dock 69°39 by Scandic. The new hotel will be an important addition to our current portfolio, strengthening our position at a destination that demonstrates solid growth and excellent potential for the future,” says Jesper Engman, Chief Development Officer at Scandic Hotels Group.

The new hotel’s operations are planned to be certified by the Nordic Swan Ecolabel, the official environmental certification in the Nordic countries. Recycled materials will be prioritized, including chairs made from coffee grounds and tabletops made from recycled textiles.