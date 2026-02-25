Ruby Group Expands to Milan

Ruby Group is officially bringing its “Lean Luxury” philosophy to Milan. Following successful openings in Florence and Rome, the group has now signed its first property in Italy’s economic capital. The new hotel, a collaboration with Kervis SGR S.p.A. and part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio, is scheduled to open its doors in 2028.

Industrial Chic in the Isola District

The hotel will find its home in the vibrant Isola district, a neighborhood celebrated for its creative energy and contemporary architecture. The project involves a clever adaptive-reuse strategy, merging several existing buildings into one cohesive experience.

Ruby Hotel Milan Rendering © Kervis SGR

The architectural centerpiece is an industrial hangar, which will help preserve the raw, urban character of the site. Guests can look forward to ground-floor public areas, a dedicated Food & Beverage outlet, and a peaceful inner courtyard terrace. According to Catherine Hilt, Ruby’s Head of Development for Southern Europe, the Isola site is a perfect match for the brand’s focus on efficiency and high-end design.

Connected to the Heart of the City

Located directly at the Zara metro station, the hotel offers easy access to Milan’s most iconic landmarks. The Duomo di Milano and Milano Centrale are just minutes away, while the famous Bosco Verticale is right in the neighborhood. For international travelers, Milan Malpensa Airport is reachable in about 50 minutes.

Giancarlo Patri of Kervis SGR noted that the partnership brings one of the most dynamic lifestyle brands to the city while contributing to the sustainable development of Milan’s urban environment. As part of IHG’s premium segment, this signing marks a major milestone in Ruby Group’s continued momentum across Europe’s most stylish destinations.

While this development is certainly one to watch, it represents just a small part of a much broader landscape. The project is featured in the THP hotel database, a comprehensive resource tracking the world’s most influential hospitality developments.