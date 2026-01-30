RIU adds Second London Hotel

Spanish hotel group RIU is celebrating the launch of its second hotel in the UK capital, London, as it looks to build a new portfolio of urban properties.

The addition of the Hotel Riu Plaza London The Westminster follows a successful launch of the group’s first hotel in London, the nearby Hotel Riu Plaza London Victoria. This first venture in the UK opened in 2023, and following strong demand – helped in no small measure by the hotel’s proximity to the Gatwick Express airport link – RIU sees sufficient demand to support a second hotel in the area.

Growing Demand for Urban Stays

Responding to strong demand, the second property has now been acquired, and is being reopened with a minimal requirement for refurbishment. With 464 rooms, The Westminster is located just one minute from the River Thames and Tate Britain, and is a short walk from historic landmarks such as Westminster Abbey, the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben.

The hotel is relatively modern, having been built in 2003. Following a comprehensive renovation in 2021, the property reopened as part of Hilton’s Curio Collection.

The asset was sold for a reported GBP290 million, by a consortium of owners BHP, PPF Real Estate and Westmont Hospitality. The trio are reckoned to have seen a 50% uplift in value, since buying the property in 2017 – though they did support the 2021 refurbishment along the way.

“RIU’s acquisition demonstrates how premier operators recognize the value proposition of London’s hotel market, particularly for assets with The Westminster’s calibre and prime positioning,” said William Duffey, senior managing director and head of hotels and hospitality, capital markets, Europe, Middle East and Africa, at marketing agent JLL.

RIU continues to add more hotels to its international portfolio, and is now approaching the milestone 100 properties, with a presence in 21 countries. The group recently added another urban property in Canada, launching the 352 room Hotel Riu Plaza Toronto within a newly built tower block in the city’s financial district.

Elsewhere, RIU also recently completed another of the group’s resort properties, Riu Ventura on the coast in Cancun. The property has 720 rooms, and is on the site of the old El Pueblito Hotel.

Continuing to Refresh the Portfolio

\RIU continues to refresh its properties, taking account of changing consumer tastes. The Hotel Riu Palace Calypso is one such property, recently repositioned following a refurbishment of the former Hotel RIU Calypso. The 250 room, four star resort is preparing for a busy 2026 summer season, located on the south coast near the southern tip of Fuertaventura in the Canary Islands.

Another city destination that is proving to be a hit for RIU is New York. There, the group is planning its third hotel, transforming the site of a vacant office block on Broadway. Riu New York City will have 670 rooms, and is expected to be operational by autumn 2026. It will join the existing Riu Plaza Manhattan, and Riu Plaza Times Square.