RELAX IN THE NAME OF DESIGN WITH TALENTI AT THE DE MONTEL SPA

In the heart of San Siro, Milan, where the former Liberty Stables of the early 1900s once stood, the largest natural urban thermal park in Europe comes to life—a project where sustainability meets design, also thanks to the excellence of the Talenti Outdoor Living brand.

The Venice lounge chairs, designed by Ludovica Serafini + Roberto Palomba, welcome visitors in the areas overlooking the thermal pools. Their generous design and the fluid weave of padded cords inspired by the nautical world, combined with a wooden frame embracing deep and enveloping cushions in technical fabric, create an oasis of comfort, carefully crafted in both aesthetics and functionality. Minimalism and comfort find the perfect balance in the Ever lounge chairs by Christophe Pillet, which furnish the spacious relaxation areas within the elegant and bright halls of the facility. Made of smooth natural-colored teak with padded seats upholstered in durable earth-toned leather, these essential pieces combine the warmth of wood with the Nordic-inspired design that has always defined the work of the renowned French designer.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

The Leaf two-seater sofa, part of the wide-ranging collection of the same name created by architect and designer Marco Acerbis, blends naturally into the spaces connecting the park and the wellness areas, highlighting the brand’s ability to create furnishings with fluid design. These pieces not only meet the technical needs of outdoor use but also respond to the demand for a structured aesthetic with a nod to indoor living.

With a touch of haute couture, the Allure lounge chairs, also by Christophe Pillet, stand out for their tailored detailing. The seat’s profile is enhanced by well-balanced volumes and visible stitching on the eco-leather covering the seats and backrests. In the outdoor areas overlooking the large park, under the shade of the wide Athena umbrellas, the Dolcevita Wood lounge chairs express the most romantic side of outdoor living.

Image © Talenti Outdoor Living

In the external park, dedicated to sun and open-air relaxation, you will also find the iconic deck chairs from the Riviera collection—lightweight, foldable, versatile—as well as the Nunù sunbeds, perfect for those wishing to enjoy the thermal silence in complete comfort, embraced by the superior quality of Talenti materials.