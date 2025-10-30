Radisson expands global portfolio in 2025

Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) has surpassed 210 hotel signings and openings in 2025, continuing its momentum from a record-breaking 2024. The company’s expansion across Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region marks another step in its transformation into one of the world’s leading hotel groups.

Growth across key brands and markets

In EMEA, Radisson Blu strengthened its position as a top upper-upscale brand with new properties in France, Germany, Türkiye, and Montenegro. Highlights include The Medlock at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium and the upcoming Radisson Blu CDG Airport Terminal Hotel in Paris. France continues to be a strategic growth market, with Radisson Collection leading the expansion through openings such as Cour des Loges Lyon and the signing of the historic Banke Opera Paris, which will open in 2026.

Radisson Collection also expanded into Hungary with the Radisson Collection Hotel, Basilica Budapest, and reopened the Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin. The brand’s portfolio now represents a showcase of design, heritage, and modern hospitality.

Radisson RED’s global presence grew with new properties across the UK, Romania, India, UAE, and Thailand. The opening of Radisson RED Oslo City Centre, a Verified Net Zero Hotel, emphasized the group’s focus on sustainability. The brand is also expanding in London and Rome through new design-led projects.

Radisson Individuals reached more than 100 hotels in operation and development, expanding in France, Portugal, Germany, Malta, and Kazakhstan. The brand introduced three new sub-categories—Premier, Boutique, and Retreats—to increase flexibility for owners and guests.

The Radisson brand entered several new markets this year, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Armenia, and Madinah, Saudi Arabia. APAC remained a key growth driver, with 13 new openings across India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. In China alone, RHG signed and opened 130 hotels in 2025, bringing its pipeline close to 300. Country Inn & Suites by Radisson emerged as the fastest-growing brand in China, now totaling 375 hotels.

India reached a milestone of 200 hotels, with more than 130 in operation and over 70 in development. The group’s expansion into 47 new cities supports its target of 500 hotels in India by 2030.

Atiara Ubud Bali, A Radisson Collection Resort © Radisson Hotel Group

In Africa, RHG entered new markets such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe while reinforcing its presence in Morocco, South Africa, and Nigeria. The group aims for 30 hotels in Morocco and 25 in South Africa by 2030.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer, said, “As we look ahead, our goal is clear: delivering meaningful value to our owners, creating memorable experiences for our guests, and driving responsible growth that strengthens communities worldwide.”