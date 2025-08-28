Radisson Blu arrives in Sahafa District

Radisson Hotel Group has recently announced the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Al Sahafa, further strengthening its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Situated in the vibrant Sahafa District, the new hotel combines contemporary luxury with authentic Saudi hospitality, representing another milestone in the Group’s ongoing strategic growth.

Hazem Ibrahim, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Al Sahafa, said, “Our team can’t wait to greet returning Radisson Blu travelers and first‑time visitors. The hotel pairs Saudi Arabia’s vibrant culture with the high standards our brand is known for. We look forward to delivering standout service and memorable stays.”

An architectural landmark

Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Al Sahafa is a striking architectural landmark located in the green, tree-lined Sahafa District—an emerging hub in the capital’s northern corridor. Its 171 elegantly appointed rooms and suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows, custom layouts, and expansive views of the King Abdullah Financial District and northern Riyadh skyline.

Radisson Blu Hotel Riyadh Al Sahafa Presidential Suite © Radisson Hotels

Just 20 minutes from King Khalid International Airport, the hotel offers a serene yet energizing environment, combining proximity to Riyadh’s key business and leisure destinations with calm, community-driven spaces.

Key features:

Dining: Al Diwan Restaurant | International cuisine and themed nights The Terrace Restaurant and Lounge | Mediterranean dishes in an open-air setting Al Multaqa Café | Fresh coffee and pastries in a relaxed lobby space

Family-friendly: Kids’ Club for ages 4–10 and family-oriented spaces

Wellness: Fully equipped fitness center and a peaceful, green neighborhood setting

Events and meetings: 560-square-meter Sidra Grand Ballroom for up to 400 guests Five daylight-filled meeting rooms with AV tech and event planning support



Radisson Blu Hotel Riyadh Al Sahafa Fitness Center © Radisson Hotels

Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “The opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Al Sahafa is a proud moment as we continue our growth across Saudi Arabia. This property brings together the elevated standards of the Radisson Blu brand with the warmth of Saudi hospitality, offering travelers a vibrant, connected, and memorable experience.”