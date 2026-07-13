Pyramid Global Hospitality Adds Naples Bay Resort in Florida

Pyramid Global Hospitality has added Naples Bay Resort & Marina in Naples, Florida, to its independent collection, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels. The company began overseeing daily operations at the property in June. Naples Bay Resort & Marina was acquired in a joint venture between Western & Southern Financial Group and Pyramid Global Hospitality, with Pyramid serving as the operating partner.

The property includes 85 guest rooms and suites, residential-style cottages, a 97-slip full-service marina, and 31,000 square feet of retail space. It also has three food and beverage venues and nearly 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space.

Naples Bay Resort & Marina Water View © Naples Bay Resort & Marina

Property Details and Amenities

Naples Bay Resort & Marina sits on the waterfront in Naples, along Fifth Avenue, minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. The resort serves local residents and visitors, and it operates as a venue for weddings, groups, and events. The private Naples Bay Club, part of the property, features three pools, a lazy river, and an adult-only swim and relaxation area. It also includes a full-service spa, a 2,500 square-foot fitness center, a TopGolf Swing Suite, and a six-court tennis center.

Because Pyramid Global Hospitality manages the property through its Benchmark Resorts & Hotels collection, this approach applies a customized operating model to each property, combining independent hotel operations expertise with commercial strategy support for on-property teams.

Owners in the Benchmark collection receive enterprise-level support. This includes Pyramid’s proprietary NEO analytics platform, integrated marketing, and food and beverage and procurement strategies.

Partnership Background

The joint venture between Western & Southern Financial Group and Pyramid Global Hospitality extends a relationship that spans decades. The two companies have worked together on multiple hotel acquisitions and developments, and this deal marks their latest partnership.

“Naples Bay Resort & Marina is a great example of a property benefiting from committed associates and a tailored operational approach,” commented Warren Fields, Pyramid Global Hospitality’s Chief Executive Officer. “Independent properties succeed when they can maintain a clear sense of identity while leveraging sophisticated operational and commercial expertise. We look forward to building on Naples Bay’s existing foundation and unique market position as a special resort destination.”

Pyramid Global Hospitality manages 200 properties across the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. Its platform includes Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, its European hotel management company Axiom Hospitality, and PYRAMIDWORKS, which delivers integrated workplace and facilities services. The company has corporate offices in Boston, The Woodlands, Texas, and London.