Puri’s First All-Suite Boutique Hotel

Sterling Holiday Resort has launched Sterling Arka Suites, Puri’s first all-suite upscale boutique hotel, expanding its footprint in the coastal city of Puri, Odisha. Located within the same precinct as Sterling Puri, the new block operates as a boutique sanctuary while remaining connected to the larger destination resort.

All-Suite Living with Art and Privacy

Sterling Arka Suites Puri introduces an all-suite format designed around space and privacy. Each suite includes a private balcony overlooking the pool, spacious living areas, and contemporary interiors accented with interpretations of Odisha’s traditional Pattachitra art.

With this addition, Sterling now offers a broader range of stay options in Puri, combining boutique exclusivity with access to the amenities of the adjoining Sterling Puri resort.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Lalvani, Managing Director and CEO of Sterling, said the brand has maintained an early and consistent presence in Puri as the destination evolved into a layered leisure and cultural hub. He described Sterling Arka Suites Puri as the next phase of that journey, introducing the city’s first all-suite upscale boutique experience while “giving travelers greater choice, space, and depth in how they experience the city.”

Dining and Cultural Experiences

Dining at the property is led by Solara, a restaurant offering global flavors with subtle local influences in a relaxed coastal setting. Guests can also access Amo Odisha, the award-winning Odiya specialty restaurant at Sterling Puri, extending the culinary experience across the precinct.

Cultural programming is integrated into the guest experience, with curated activities that include Pattachitra art sessions, Odissi dance performances, sand-art workshops, and Chappan Bhog culinary masterclasses. Festival showcases such as Rath Yatra and the Konark Dance Festival are also part of the immersive offerings.

Sterling Arka Suites enhances the brand’s event hosting capabilities in Puri, with flexible venues able to accommodate over 700 guests. The property also features cultural-learning corners and activity zones designed for younger travelers.

With the launch of Sterling Arka Suites Puri, the brand adds a boutique, all-suite dimension to its established presence in the city, combining privacy and scale within a single coastal destination.