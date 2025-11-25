Project of the Week: The Mikeli

For our Project of the Week here at THP.News, we want to highlight an exciting new hotel project coming to Austria in the latter part of 2026. The Mikeli, a boutique hotel currently being built, will combine thoughtful design, a harmonious lifestyle, and a connection to the surrounding region.

A meaningful name and clear design vision

At the official groundbreaking in Hartberg, SoFresh Touristik Managing Director Laura Sophie Wannemacher and the project team revealed the hotel’s name, early design concepts, and first renderings. Local representatives also joined business owners and community members to get an early look at the project.

“Mikeli” was chosen for its blend of individuality, emotion, and creative expression, while also nodding to its location on Michaeligasse. Creative Director Lukas Müllner of Ringana describes the aesthetic as bold and contemporary, tied together by a consistent royal-blue design element.

Architecture with roots

The hotel is taking shape within a historic 19th-century building once home to the König Bakery. The development keeps key structural elements while adding modern extensions, creating a mix of tradition and new architecture. Between the historic and new sections, plans include a small green courtyard designed as a calm retreat in the middle of the city.

Exterior architecture is led by M&S Architects, while interior design is handled by Derenko. Both teams are working with a strong regional focus—materials, partners, and hotel suppliers will be selected with sustainability and local value creation in mind. The hotel aims to integrate into the city center’s fabric rather than stand apart from it.

What to expect

Mikeli will offer more than 40 high-quality rooms in one main category, with the historic structure naturally providing variations in layout. Breakfast will center on organic and regional products, and an honesty bar will be available throughout the day.

Beyond typical leisure travel, the hotel plans to collaborate with the city of Hartberg on seminar offerings, and it intends to welcome wedding parties with a full buyout option. The project is fully developed in-house by Ringana Holding GmbH, with SoFresh Touristik set to operate the hotel. The investment falls in the eight-figure range.

Shared enthusiasm for Mikeli’s impact

Ms. Wannemacher said, “This hotel is a passion project. It is intended to inspire not only our international Ringana partners and employees, but also travelers and guests from all over the world.”

Mayor Marcus Martschitsch added, “This project will significantly increase foot traffic in our city center and strengthen Hartberg as a shopping and leisure destination. We are proud that Ringana is not forgetting its roots and is investing here in the region.”