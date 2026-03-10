Project of the Week: Sofitel Residences Madero

This week’s standout development is making waves on the Buenos Aires skyline years before its doors open. Sofitel Residences Madero, a five-star residential tower slated for 2030, is set to rise 43 stories in Puerto Madero, marking the first time Sofitel has launched a project exclusively dedicated to high-end residences anywhere in the world.

Developed by NorthBaires with architecture by BMA Arquitectos & Asociados, the 188-residence tower will be located at the corner of Juana Manso and Trinidad Guevara in Dock 4. The site spans 75 meters, matching the width of Corrientes Avenue directly across from it, allowing for striking views toward the Obelisk. According to NorthBaires president Marcos Juejati, the building’s alignment with Corrientes will make it a highly visible new landmark across the city.

A Global First for Sofitel

As part of Accor, the tower represents Sofitel’s debut in the branded residences market. While other projects are planned in Cartagena and Dubai, the Puerto Madero address will be Argentina’s first residence affiliated with an international hotel brand.

Philippe Trapp described the development as a fusion of French art de vivre and local culture, set within one of Buenos Aires’ most exclusive areas. Guilherme Cesari added that the project represents Accor’s move deeper into the luxury real estate space, noting that its prime location positions it strongly for both end buyers and investors.

Elevated Living, Literally

Residences will start at approximately $10,000 per square meter. Larger units are designed as through-units, facing both the city and the river. Some include a second kitchen, and instead of traditional balconies, the homes feature elevated patio spaces starting at eight meters. Notably, floor plans are not repeated for three floors, creating roofless open-air areas and added privacy.

The building will include 343 parking spaces and 3,000 square meters of amenities. Highlights range from indoor and outdoor pools, a semi-Olympic swimming pool, a ballroom, a projection room, guest suites, a 350-square-meter fitness center, and a dedicated wellness center spanning floors 19 through 21. Residents will also have access to hotel-style services including a concierge, butler service, private chef, personal assistant, in-residence spa treatments, childcare, pet walking, and more.

Juejati emphasized that the project goes beyond architecture, aiming to deliver the discretion and service standards of a five-star hotel as part of a fully realized luxury experience.