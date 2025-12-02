Project of the Week: Signia Hilton Indianapolis

Our latest Project of the Week highlights a stunning new hotel coming to Indiana next year: Signia by Hilton Indianapolis. Rising 38 stories above downtown and designed by Rottet Studio, the 800-room property is scheduled to open in late 2026. The hotel connects directly to the Indiana Convention Center and will offer expansive meeting and event spaces, a grand ballroom, and a full lineup of dining, wellness, and entertainment amenities.

City officials and Hilton representatives recently gathered inside what will be the largest ballroom in Indiana to celebrate the topping off. The project brings together a highly experienced team, including construction manager AECOM, design firm RATIO Design, and concrete subcontractor F.A. Wilhelm Construction.

Close to everything, closer to completion

Located at 101 W Georgia Street, the hotel offers skywalk access to Lucas Oil Stadium, with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway just seven miles away. Seven dining concepts—ranging from a chef-driven signature restaurant to a top-level sky lounge—are planned to keep guests well-fed and well-entertained. For anyone who has ever been trapped at a convention with only a granola bar, this is excellent news!

Progress has been steady throughout 2025. By August, white glass exterior walls had already wrapped the lower half of the structure. Concrete flooring reached level 35, exterior glass installation extended through level 26, and the first guest rooms (levels 3–7) were nearing completion.

From the basement to the skyline

The hotel’s design organizes meeting, event, and amenity spaces across several distinct floors:

Level B1 : Small meeting rooms, a Junior Ballroom, and a sunken courtyard for natural light into the lower lobby.

: Small meeting rooms, a Junior Ballroom, and a sunken courtyard for natural light into the lower lobby. Main Floor : Primary Georgia Street entry, lobby bar and speakeasy, restaurant, and express elevators leading to the Sky Lounge.

: Primary Georgia Street entry, lobby bar and speakeasy, restaurant, and express elevators leading to the Sky Lounge. Second Floor : The 50,455-square-foot main ballroom—Indiana’s largest—plus extensive prefunction space and the main connector to the Indiana Convention Center.

: The 50,455-square-foot main ballroom—Indiana’s largest—plus extensive prefunction space and the main connector to the Indiana Convention Center. Third Floor : Additional meeting space, including a 9,000-square-foot Signature Ballroom and the Signia Spa.

: Additional meeting space, including a 9,000-square-foot Signature Ballroom and the Signia Spa. Fourth Floor : Guestrooms, fitness facilities, and back-of-house operations.

: Guestrooms, fitness facilities, and back-of-house operations. Fifth Floor: Pool deck, event deck, and snack bar with skyline views of Monument Circle and the Indiana Convention Center.

Guest amenities will also include an outdoor pool, concierge services, meeting rooms, fitness center, streaming entertainment, and a 24-hour market offering barista coffee and artisanal takeaway.

As construction continues toward the Q4 2026 opening, Signia by Hilton Indianapolis is set to introduce a new large-scale hospitality anchor for the city—one with the space, skyline views, and scale to support events of all kinds.