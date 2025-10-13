Project of the Week: Nobu Hotel and Residences Cairo

A major name in luxury hospitality is coming to Egypt. SODIC, one of the country’s top real estate developers, has partnered with renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group to bring the first-ever Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to Eastown District New Cairo (EDNC). Nobu Hotel and Residences Cairo marks Nobu’s official entrance into Egypt, with the hotel set to open in early 2027.

This milestone project, now listed in our THP database, is part of Nobu’s continued global expansion, introducing the brand’s signature design and hospitality to a new cultural and geographic setting.

Cultures through design

For this project, Rockwell Group is drawing on its extensive experience designing Nobu properties worldwide, while also tapping into Egypt’s distinct cultural identity. The design of this latest property will reflect a fusion of Japanese minimalism and Egyptian grandeur—think limestone, natural woods, geometric patterns, and gold accents.

The Nobu Hotel section, set across 6,385 square meters, will offer over 50 rooms and suites, each designed to capture Nobu’s modern, understated luxury. Guests can expect premium amenities, from a serene spa and a fitness center to versatile event spaces, all designed with the Nobu ethos of refined comfort in mind.

David Rockwell, Founder and President of Rockwell Group, stated, “Designing Nobu New Cairo has been an extraordinary opportunity to merge the quiet strength of Japanese design with Egypt’s varying scales—its vast desert, monumental pyramids, and intricate crafts—and the play of shadows and light across the land.”

The 2,200-square-meter restaurant will feature a dramatic entry, a central limestone sushi bar, and carefully detailed interiors. It will seat up to 300 guests and include a private dining area, event space, and a cigar lounge on the upper level.

A new era for Nobu Egypt

The arrival of Nobu in Cairo is not only a big win for SODIC and Rockwell Group—it’s a signal of growth for Egypt’s upscale hospitality sector. As global brands increasingly invest in the region, the demand for high-end hotel suppliers—from furnishings and fixtures to spa and fitness equipment—is expected to rise.

This development is also part of a broader pipeline of Nobu projects in the country, including future hotels and residences at SODIC’s Ogami development in Ras El Hekma and The Estates Residences in New Zayed.

Ayman Amer, General Manager of SODIC, said, “We are excited to bring Rockwell Group’s exceptional design expertise to our first Nobu hotel and restaurant at EDNC. This collaboration underscores our commitment to growth in the luxury market.”