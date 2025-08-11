Project of the Week: Mandarin Oriental, Xi’an

Mandarin Oriental has revealed plans for one of its latest ventures—a striking new luxury hotel set to open in 2029. It will mark the Group’s first urban resort in Northwestern China. We’re thrilled to spotlight this exciting development as our Project of the Week. Say hello to Mandarin Oriental, Xi’an.

A contemporary tribute

Located in the ancient heart of Xi’an, the former capital of 13 dynasties and home to the world-renowned Terracotta Warriors, Mandarin Oriental, Xi’an is positioning itself to be a standout, luxury hotel in a luxurious surrounding. This new project will blend the grandeur of the Tang Dynasty with a modern design sensibility, offering an immersive experience that honors the city’s deep cultural heritage. Set within expansive landscaped grounds and beside a newly developed park, the hotel aims to redefine luxury hospitality in one of China’s most historic cities.

Designed by ACPV ARCHITECTS, the creative minds behind Mandarin Oriental Bodrum and Milan, Mandarin Oriental, Xi’an will feature architecture and interiors that embrace natural materials and seasonal inspiration. Understated elegance and cultural authenticity will be seen in every detail, creating a space that both respects Xi’an’s past and celebrates its future.

Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental, said, “We are thrilled to bring Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service and immersive wellness ethos to Xi’an. This is more than a hotel; it is an urban retreat that honors the city’s historic grandeur while setting a new standard in wellness and cultural storytelling.”

Luxury, wellness, and destination dining

The hotel will offer 166 refined guest rooms and suites, each with outdoor terraces, panoramic views, and access to natural hot springs. Seven exclusive villas, complete with private pools and terraces, will deliver an unmatched level of privacy and comfort.

Wellness is at the core of the guest experience, with The Spa at Mandarin Oriental offering signature treatments and immersive facilities nestled within nature. A 50-meter (164-foot) indoor–outdoor infinity pool, children’s pool, and curated wellness rituals will further enhance the offerings.

Guests can also explore five distinctive dining venues, including a standout Chinese specialty restaurant serving locally inspired cuisine. Social and business gatherings will be possible with a 1,200-square-meter (12,917-square-foot) ballroom and scenic outdoor terraces, perfect for elegant events.

Key features at a glance:

166 rooms and suites with outdoor terraces and hot spring access

7 luxury villas with private pools and terraces

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental with signature treatments and hot spring pavilions

50-meter indoor–outdoor infinity pool and children’s pool

5 dining destinations, including a Chinese specialty restaurant

1,200-square-meter (12,917-square-foot) ballroom with outdoor event space

Indoor and outdoor children’s facilities

Art and culture gallery, library, retail boutique, and entertainment zones

Mandarin Oriental, Xi’an promises a luxurious and culturally rich experience that seamlessly blends tradition, nature, and modern hospitality. We’re excited to follow its progress in the coming years.