Project of the Week: lyf Brickfields Kuala Lumpur

This week’s Project of the Week heads to Malaysia, where lyf Brickfields Kuala Lumpur is set to add a new social-living address to the capital’s transit core. The 4-star, new-build development is scheduled to open in Q4 2027 with 204 units, expanding The Ascott Limited’s lyf portfolio in one of Kuala Lumpur’s most connected neighborhoods.

Developed in Brickfields, the culturally layered district adjacent to KL Sentral, the project is positioned to capture both corporate and leisure demand. The site sits a five-minute walk from Nu Sentral, the largest mall in the KL Sentral precinct, and within easy reach of the city’s main integrated transport hub, including the country’s largest rail interchange and direct airport train services.

Location Strategy and Market Positioning

Brickfields has long functioned as a gateway district, but rising office rents and tight supply in KL Sentral are pushing activity outward. Masteron Group anticipates that spillover demand will continue to reshape Brickfields, with new mixed-use developments accelerating rejuvenation and upgrading the area’s commercial profile.

For The Ascott Limited, the location aligns with lyf’s experience-led social living concept. Proximity to KL Sentral, retail, and transport links supports the brand’s emphasis on shared spaces and connected urban living.

Design, Unit Mix, and Social Spaces

Designed by ZONE Architect, lyf Brickfields Kuala Lumpur will deliver units across multiple formats. These include “One of a Kind” and “One of a Kind Plus” studios, “Two of a Kind” two-bedroom apartments, “All Together” four-bedroom apartments, and thematic lyf-style units tailored to longer stays and group travel.

Public areas follow lyf’s standardized social-living blueprint. The coworking lounge “Connect” anchors the collaborative workspace offering, while the social kitchen “Bond” and laundrette “Wash & Hang” blend daily routines with communal interaction. A gymnasium branded “Burn,” a pool, and sunken bar “Dip” round out the lifestyle component. A flexible meeting and function room will host events and the brand’s “#lyfgoeslocal” programming.

With construction underway and a clear positioning strategy tied to transit, mixed-use growth, and evolving work patterns, lyf Brickfields Kuala Lumpur reflects a broader shift in urban hospitality.