Project of the Week: Laval Hunter Valley

This week’s Project of the Week is a big one for Australian hospitality. Laval, a five-star resort under construction in the Hunter Valley, is shaping up to be the most significant new luxury build the region has seen in twenty years.

Designed by EJE Architects with interiors by Some Studio, the 65-room property sits on a historic 165-acre estate in Pokolbin, the former site of Lindeman’s Estate winery. It’s expected to open in the third quarter of 2027.

Wine Country, Reimagined

Laval occupies a serpentine ridgeline offering 360-degree views across vineyards and valleys, with a private helicopter pad for guests who prefer to arrive from above. On the ground, 6,782 vines and 21,000 plants share the estate with meadows, meditation areas, a Wollemi pine grove, and a 25-meter red-tiled pool overlooking the Shiraz Vineyard. An ecological regeneration program will introduce 300 additional species to the grounds.

The 65 accommodation options are pavilion-style villas, including a Wabi Sabi Presidential Villa. Guests get mobile check-in and a personal butler. EJE Architects aimed for something that feels like a home with sculptural ambition: warm and livable, but worth looking at twice.

Managing Director Dominic Lambrinos describes the property’s design philosophy as built around “intentional contrasts that unfold at every turn”—a phrase that, unusually for resort marketing, actually seems to mean something here given the range of experiences on offer.

Food, Wine, and a 10,000-Bottle Cellar

The food program is led by acclaimed Australian chef Justin North, whose focus is on local produce, contrast, and hospitality that doesn’t feel performative. The signature restaurant, Vallery, runs a rotating Mediterranean menu with Japanese influences. Poolside, La Vida leans into Cali-Mex flavors, daytime dining, and DJ-driven evenings. The Lobby Bar anchors it all as the social heart of the resort.

Wine, given the address, is taken seriously. Sommelier Jon Osbeiston—one of Australia’s most respected wine professionals—is curating a 1,000-strong list backed by a 10,000-bottle cellar. The selection spans Hunter Valley producers and international labels, with rare private collections and Coravin by-the-glass access for guests who want to explore without committing to a full bottle.

Art is woven throughout: 13 Gillie & Marc sculptures, 130 in-room works, and digital installations across the property. A 175-year-old fig tree anchors an outdoor gathering space beside a large bronze work, The Wild Banquet of Love. Guided collection tours are available for guests who want context alongside their culture.

Wellness Worth the Flight

Laval’s spa, Veraia, occupies 1,000 square meters across two levels and features 15 treatment rooms, thermal circuits, a sauna, a salt room, sensory gardens, and yoga platforms. The property’s developers describe some of the planned health treatments as medical-grade offerings not yet available elsewhere in Australia.

For a wine region that attracts both weekend escapees and international travelers, Laval is positioning itself as the property that finally matches the ambition of the destination. Construction is underway, and THP will track this project as it develops.