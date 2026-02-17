Project of the Week: Henri Hotel Cuxhaven

This week’s Project of the Week at THP heads to the North Sea coast, where the Henri Hotel Cuxhaven is taking shape inside a pair of 1920s fish market halls. Currently under construction, the 145-room lifestyle hotel is set to open in Q3 2026 in Cuxhaven, Lower Saxony, Germany, transforming a listed port ensemble into a new hospitality destination.

Converting Fish Halls into a Country House

The project centers on the conversion of former fish halls IV and V at the old fishing port, with modernization extending to halls IV, V, and VI, along with renovation of the quay wall and the net hall. The development is led by Alter Fischerei Hafen – AFH Cuxhaven, with architecture by MPP Planungsgesellschaft mbH, and interiors by GEPLAN DESIGN. Management will fall under DSR Hotel Holding.

Rather than erase the site’s past, the design team preserved key stylistic elements from the original structures. Industrial details from the 1920s have been integrated into the interiors, balancing raw architectural character with a more residential feel aligned with the HENRI brand’s “Country House” concept.

The hotel will include 145 guest rooms, a restaurant, gym, and wellness area. Room configurations cater to a range of stays, including combinations of compact “cabin rooms” and an XL studio, as well as suites featuring kitchenettes and separate living areas suited to families and extended stays.

Karl J. Pojer, CEO of DSR Hotel Holding, said, “With the new HENRI Country House in Cuxhaven, we are not only focusing on a unique location, but also on an innovative overall concept. Our goal is to offer tradition and modernity in an inspiring ambience.”

A New Hub for the Old Fishing Port

Beyond the guest rooms, the ground floor will house the social heart of the property. The HENRI Lounge is designed as both a meeting place and retreat, open not only to hotel guests but also to neighbors and local residents. The space includes a living room-style lounge, house kitchen with breakfast and self-service drinks plus snacks on an honesty basis, and a library and coworking area.

The broader site spans roughly seven hectares of former port land in the heart of Cuxhaven. The first construction phase is intended to strengthen the economic viability of the Old Fishing Port and lay the groundwork for future development.