Project of the Week: Epicon Hotel and Epicon Resort

For this week’s Project of the Week, we want to spotlight the upcoming Epicon Hotel and Epicon Resort, NEOM’s latest ambitious development that is sure to drop a few jaws (really, just take a look at this stunning project). Located on the breathtaking Gulf of Aqaba, Epicon will set a new benchmark in hospitality and architecture. With a blend of ultra-modern design, first-class services, and a stunning natural setting, these new projects will offer both exclusive hotel accommodations and luxury residences, making it a standout in Saudi Arabia’s growing tourism landscape.

A new standard in coastal hospitality

Epicon will comprise two landmark towers—rising 225 and 275 meters—that will house an ultra-premium 55-key hotel. Nearby, the Epicon resort will add 120 rooms and 45 beach villas, creating a combined offering that balances seclusion, high-end comfort, and a distinctly coastal sense of calm.

The resort is designed to meet every guest’s need for relaxation and adventure. With access to a beach club, wellness spa, high-end dining, and watersports, Epicon invites visitors to unwind in style. Its prime location on the Gulf of Aqaba offers stunning views and unparalleled access to one of the region’s most desirable shorelines.

World-class amenities and cutting-edge design

Designed by SB Architects and with interiors by Bergman Design House, Epicon’s architecture will seamlessly blend with its desert surroundings, rising like a shimmering oasis. Guests and residents will have access to a range of world-class amenities, including a gym, library, workspaces, pools, and lounges. Luxury boutiques, a helipad, and exclusive dining options will further elevate the destination’s status as a premier getaway.

Combining sustainable design with cutting-edge innovation, Epicon aims to offer a unique lifestyle that balances relaxation with modern sophistication. This landmark project follows the announcement of Leyja, another eco-tourism development by NEOM, and signals the company’s broader vision to redefine luxury and sustainability in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector.