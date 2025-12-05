Project of the Week: Courtyard by Marriott Greater Noida

Trehan IRIS, a leading real estate developer in India, has announced a partnership with Courtyard by Marriott to open the brand’s first hotel in the Greater Noida region. This new luxury hotel—which brings us to our second Project of the Week at THP.News—will be integrated into Iris Broadway, Greno West, a 3.4-acre premium retail-led mixed-use development.

Developed by Trehan IRIS and designed by the globally recognized architecture firm Benoy (UK), the project is scheduled to open in 2027 and will feature 135 rooms along with banquet facilities capable of accommodating over 2,000 guests.

Iris Broadway: mixed-use development

The Courtyard by Marriott will be seamlessly integrated into Iris Broadway, Greno West, offering a combination of retail, lifestyle, and hospitality facilities. Key features include:

A 100% lease-based, fully air-conditioned retail mall

A 25,000-square-foot central atrium designed as a town square, featuring Golden Petals and a vertical green landscape

Gourmet dining options

A total investment of ₹400 crore

The hotel will complement the retail and lifestyle offerings of Iris Broadway, enhancing the development’s profile and contributing to the Greater Noida economy. Its 135 elegantly designed rooms will cater to both business travelers and event organizers, creating a comprehensive hospitality offering within the mixed-use development.

This collaboration between Trehan IRIS and Courtyard by Marriott, designed by Benoy, underscores a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and expanding hospitality options in the region.

Strategic partnership and expansion

“This collaboration enhances accessibility and convenience while elevating the overall experience at Iris Broadway, Greno West,” said Aman Trehan, Executive Director of Trehan IRIS.

Marriott International currently operates over 25 hotels in India and views this partnership as a strategic addition to its growth pipeline. Ranju Alex, Area Vice President for South Asia at Marriott International, added, “Courtyard by Marriott continues to drive a substantial segment of our growth portfolio in India.”