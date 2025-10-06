Project of the Week: Central Crossing, an Andaz hotel

As part of THP’s next Project of the Week, the spotlight turns to Central Crossing, an Andaz hotel by Hyatt. It is located in the heart of Hong Kong’s bustling Central district and is being developed jointly by Wing Tai Properties and Capital Strategy Properties. The project will include a mix of high-end offices, hospitality, retail, and public spaces.

A landmark development

Scheduled for completion in mid-2026, Central Crossing is a 433,000-square-foot project featuring a 28-story Grade-A office tower, an international luxury hotel, and curated leisure and retail space. Located at 118 Wellington Street, between Graham and Cochrane Streets, the project is being led by global architectural firm Foster + Partners.

The site holds strategic importance as it sits at the crossroads of heritage, business, and urban movement. Its placement between Tai Kwun, PMQ, and Central Market connects the development to three of Hong Kong’s most culturally significant landmarks. Additionally, its direct access to the Central-Mid-Levels escalator and the city’s major transit systems reinforces its role as a high-traffic, high-visibility node.

Central Crossing is the first and only Grade-A office development on a historic site approved by the Urban Renewal Authority. The developers aim to retain architectural features from as far back as 1880, while integrating state-of-the-art design and technology to meet global standards.

Architecture with intent

Foster + Partners, known for Hong Kong landmarks such as the HSBC Headquarters and Hong Kong International Airport, is delivering a dual-tower design that differentiates between “high zone” and “low zone” facades. The high zone features curtain walls framed in stainless steel to maximize views of the harbor and the Peak. In contrast, the low zone uses a golden facade that echoes neighboring buildings while enhancing privacy.

The two towers—an office and hotel component—are arranged along the historic street grid and connected by a landscaped public plaza. Features include a four-story waterfall wall, open retail space, and newly created pedestrian pathways. The development also includes a luminous spire and soft golden lighting that make the buildings visually unique after dark.

The structural core placement enables open, flexible floor plans, with each typical office floor spanning approximately 10,600 square feet. This open layout is intended to appeal to international tenants seeking efficiency, views, and location advantages.

Reimagining Central’s urban core

Central Crossing is designed not just to house commercial functions but to serve as a community platform. Developers describe the project as an “urban oasis” that balances commerce with culture. The development is expected to bring together global brands, creative talent, and business professionals in one destination.

According to the project team, Central Crossing addresses a long-standing gap in the Central district, which has seen few large-scale developments in the past two decades. The project aims to reinvigorate the area with new architectural energy, walkable public space, and a blend of historical continuity and forward-looking design.