Project of the Week: AC Hotel by Marriott Brecksville

Brecksville’s 136-room AC Hotel by Marriott is under construction at Valor Acres and on track for a 2027 opening with a revised five-story plan

This week’s Project of the Week takes us to Brecksville, Ohio, where the AC Hotel by Marriott is taking shape within the high-profile Valor Acres development. Currently under construction, this 136-room, four-star property is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2027, bringing Marriott’s business-oriented AC brand to one of Northeast Ohio’s most ambitious mixed-use communities.

Shifting the Design

The five-story hotel—originally planned for six floors—recently underwent a design revision approved by the Brecksville Planning Commission. The sixth floor, which was to house a rooftop bar and restaurant, has been removed from the plan. Despite this, the layout still maintains its full room count and a strong lineup of guest amenities.

Mayor Daryl Kingston shared that cost considerations and local competition likely factored into Marriott’s decision. Valor Acres has already seen several new dining establishments open, including Flour, an Italian kitchen and bar, and Masu, a sushi restaurant—all within walking distance of the hotel site.

Details and Development

When complete, the AC Hotel by Marriott Brecksville will encompass more than 80,800 square feet and include versatile meeting spaces, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a 6,030-square-foot rooftop bar space repurposed into other guest-focused areas. The project’s architecture, led by Meyers + Associates Architecture, reflects the modern aesthetic and efficiency aligned with the AC brand.

The DiGeronimo Companies, Crawford Hoying, and Shaner Hotel Group—who will also manage the property—are collaborating to deliver the hotel within Valor Acres, a redevelopment of the former Brecksville VA Hospital site. The location offers prime access to regional business and travel hubs, with two airports nearby and the upcoming Sherwin-Williams Research and Distribution Center minutes away.

The AC Hotel by Marriott Brecksville demonstrates how national hotel brands are tailoring projects for evolving suburban mixed-use environments—balancing design refinement with local market realities as construction moves steadily toward a 2027 debut.

