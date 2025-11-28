Search

Pan Pacific Hotels expands into Southeast Asia

hotels APAC region
Created by Pranav Arora for THP.News © THP
Pan Pacific Hotels Group expands its presence in Southeast Asia with the signing of PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Manila Bay, set to open in 2027

Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) has entered into a management agreement for PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Manila Bay, a strategic move aimed at expanding its presence in Southeast Asia’s rapidly growing long-stay market.

The property, set to open in the first half of 2027, will be located in a mixed-use, two-tower development in Metro Manila, featuring 169 serviced suites in studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom configurations. This new addition aligns with the group’s broader strategy to meet the rising demand for extended stays driven by relocations, business assignments, and multigenerational travel.

A growing regional hub

PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Manila Bay is strategically positioned within Metro Manila’s commercial and financial district. The property is designed to offer a flexible, community-oriented living environment, integrating with office and retail spaces to meet the needs of today’s travelers. The suites are tailored to provide residents with a balance of work and leisure, featuring spacious layouts, modern amenities, and contact-light convenience to align with current travel preferences.

Metro Manila’s growing role as a regional hub for business, conventions, and innovation is a key driver for this development. With international arrivals on the rise and longer stays becoming more common, the demand for premium extended-stay options is expected to increase. The property is designed with thoughtful services, intuitive technology, and the warmth for which the PARKROYAL brand is known, offering a seamless living experience for guests staying for extended periods.

A key part of PPHG’s growth strategy

The launch of PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Manila Bay is a major milestone in PPHG’s Version 2.0 growth roadmap, which focuses on expanding its portfolio in line with evolving travel trends. The group aims to set new benchmarks in the serviced suites sector, emphasizing sustainability, community, and residential comfort while maintaining high standards of hotel-level service. With Manila’s robust economic outlook and its increasing attractiveness as a global business destination, PPHG is confident the new property will cater to corporate travelers, relocating executives, and extended-leisure guests, helping to drive continued growth in Southeast Asia.

