Pan Am Hotels launched

An Austrian real estate group has revealed plans to revive one of the storied brands of travel, and repurpose it, with the launch of Pan Am Hotels.

The concept is to bring a new level of service and amenity to the airport hotel niche. And it starts by taking a famous airline name from the past, to lead a new premium lifestyle hotel brand.

A familiar brand revived

The brand will hark back to the golden age of travel, while updating that heritage with a scalable investment model. The company says many airport hotels disappoint, delivering a strong, stable occupancy but despite this, often struggling operationally and delivering poor guest satisfaction, and disappointing guest review scores.

In developed markets, JP Hospitality notes that many airports are becoming business hubs in their own right, with co-located business and commercial development. As a result, the demand for hotel stays in these destinations is growing, and is more than just about accommodating leisure travellers at the beginning or end of their trip. This connection with the airport does, however, demand a different operational approach, and an appreciation that a consistent, round the clock service is valued by guests.

“With the launch of Pan Am Hotel, we are setting a new standard in airport hospitality,” declared Gebhard Schachermayer, CEO of PNMB Brand GmbH and managing partner at JP Hospitality. “Airports deserve better hotels – without excessive prices, but with comfort, quality, and innovation.”

The design concept will feature a mid-century feel, with high levels of comfort and flexible interiors. JP promises “a new generation of airport hotels that combines design, quality, and functionality”.

His colleague, Dietmar Ploberger, managing director of JP Hospitality added: “The steadily increasing demand for overnight stays at airports, coupled with the often poor quality of service, has prompted us to fill this market gap with high-quality, demand-oriented hotels.”

JP Hospitality says it has already secured a pipeline of suitable assets, and will launch the first Pan Am Hotel in 2028 at a European airport. Negotiations are under way to bring the brand to more international airport hubs. The group has said it will not only develop the properties, but will operate them too.

A competitive landscape

In launching itself into the hotel niche, Pan Am will be up against established international brand players. Live hotel projects in Europe include the DoubleTree by Hilton at Milan’s Linate airport, an upcoming Fairfield by Marriott at Schiphol, Amsterdam, and Holiday Inn Express at Arlanda airport, Stockholm. Radisson, too is expanding in this space, with Radisson Blu projects at Paris CDG and Rome Fiumicino airports.

JP Hospitality is a subsidiary of JP Immobilien, a business that has involvement in a broad range of residential and commercial property projects. The group covers construction works, letting and rentals as well as asset management. It is already familiar with the operation of airport developments, with offices in its portfolio at locations including Vienna’s AirportCity.