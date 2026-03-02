Outform Launches Dedicated Hospitality Division

Outform Group, Inc. recently announced the launch of Outform Hospitality, a new business division focused on helping hospitality brands design, source, and deliver guest environments at scale with greater speed and cost control. The division is built to support owners, operators, and brands as guest expectations rise and technology becomes more embedded across hospitality spaces.

Built for the Full Hospitality Lifecycle

Outform Hospitality offers an end-to-end model that spans planning and consulting, design services, FF&E procurement and sourcing, production, technology integration, logistics, and installation. The platform is purpose-built for hospitality projects, allowing teams to move from concept to delivery with consistency across regions.

A central element of the offering is a technology-enabled procurement system designed to streamline FF&E specification, improve pricing transparency, and support sourcing across a global supplier network. By pairing real-time procurement intelligence with in-house manufacturing and regional execution capabilities, the division aims to reduce risk while accelerating design-to-delivery timelines, without compromising design intent.

Extending Outform’s Global Experience

The launch builds on Outform’s long-standing experience delivering complex, design-led environments worldwide. Hospitality represents a natural extension of the company’s strengths, where physical experience, brand storytelling, operational performance, and cost certainty intersect.

To support rapid market entry and deepen hospitality expertise, Outform Hospitality is backed by a strategic joint venture with SZ Design and Mejor Group. The partnership brings hospitality design leadership and procurement expertise to the platform.

“Hospitality is evolving rapidly, and success today depends on how effectively vision can be translated into buildable, scalable solutions,” said Ariel Haroush, CEO of Outform. “Outform Hospitality extends our proven Think, Make, Run model into a category that demands speed, precision, and global consistency.”

Outform Hospitality is led by Johan Holm Thornhammar, SVP Hospitality, alongside Creative Director Saar Zafrir and a multidisciplinary leadership team spanning creative direction, procurement, and operations. With operations across the U.S., Europe, Israel, and China, the division is positioned to support both flagship destinations and multi-site rollouts, delivering regional consistency while adapting to local market needs.