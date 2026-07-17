One control for the whole room: Zennio brings the Flat RGB 70 Display to hotels

Guests today expect room controls that explain themselves — and operators want exactly that, without crowding the wall beside the bed with switches, dials and plastic buttons. Spanish KNX manufacturer Zennio answers this tension with the now-available Flat RGB 70 Display: a capacitive glass control point with a round RGB display that brings lighting, climate, shading and guest functions such as “do not disturb” or “make up room” together in one place.

Instead of several devices, the guest sees a flat, backlit glass surface with seven touch areas and up to four indicator fields in the round display. A built-in thermostat function shows room temperature directly, so heating and cooling can be managed without a separate controller.

One detail that matters in daily hotel use: proximity and brightness sensors adjust the RGB icons automatically. As the guest approaches, the interface becomes visible; at night nothing glares, while by day everything stays easy to read. That protects sleep and cuts unnecessary lighting at the same time.

For brand teams, the surface is likely the most compelling feature. It is fully customisable and printed onto high-strength glass — operators can add logos, bespoke icons or text, making the control a consistent part of their interior and brand concept. The online “Touch My Design” tool lets them compose the layout in advance. Five factory finishes to RAL standard — silver, black, matt white, champagne and mocha — span everything from a pared-back business hotel to a warm boutique interior.

The approach also fits the world of planners and building services. The Flat RGB 70 Display runs on the open KNX standard, supports KNX Secure and installs in a standard 70 × 70 flush-mounting box (1-, 2-, 3- and 4-gang). That makes it relevant not only for new builds but especially for refurbishments, where existing box dimensions and short downtimes count. Two analogue/digital inputs and an included temperature probe extend its range of uses.

The Flat RGB 70 Display is available now.