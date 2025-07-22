Zennio welcomes Axel Kaiser as Sales Director DACH

Zennio is pleased to announce the appointment of Axel Kaiser as Sales Director DACH and Luxembourg. With his extensive KNX expertise, project business know-how, and background in the electrical wholesale industry, he will play a key role in strengthening Zennio’s presence across the German-speaking region.

“I’m truly excited to join Zennio,” says Axel Kaiser. “The innovative product range of this dynamic Spanish family business offers great opportunities to develop forward-thinking solutions — always aligned with the market and the needs of our customers.”

Zennio develops and manufactures KNX-based solutions for intelligent building automation in residential, hospitality, and commercial projects. The company’s broad product portfolio includes design-focused touch panels, hotel automation systems, HVAC and lighting control, visualization, door communication, and high-performance actuators.

Axel Kaiser will work closely with Thomas Assmann and the team at Zennio Deutschland to drive strategic growth and intensify customer and partner relations across the region.