Occhio presents: THE CLOUD by Käfer

The “Dining Cloud” gives the room its name – a floating light sculpture that seems to have been formed from a single dream. Beneath it, a stage for the senses unfolds: Luna sospeso pendant luminaires accompany each table with atmospheric precision – floor-to-ceiling curtains and natural materials create a quiet, almost floating scene. At the center: a five-ton stone monolith on which the dishes are finished live with artisanal care. An experience for all the senses – sensual, concentrated, perfect.