Occhio presents: THE CLOUD by Käfer

Image @ Occhio, Mark Seelen
The cloud as a metaphor for a place of indulgence. At BMW Welt in Munich, Käfer has created a place that combines culinary delights with lightness and sophistication. The fine-dining restaurant THE CLOUD by Käfer transports its guests to floating spheres of pleasure under the culinary direction of top chef Jens Madsen – staged with a finely composed lighting concept by Occhio that creates atmosphere and turns the space into an extraordinary experience.

A space filled with light and lightness

The “Dining Cloud” gives the room its name – a floating light sculpture that seems to have been formed from a single dream. Beneath it, a stage for the senses unfolds: Luna sospeso pendant luminaires accompany each table with atmospheric precision – floor-to-ceiling curtains and natural materials create a quiet, almost floating scene. At the center: a five-ton stone monolith on which the dishes are finished live with artisanal care. An experience for all the senses – sensual, concentrated, perfect.

Image @ Occhio, Mark Seelen

Staged origin

At the counter of the Biophilic Bar, light, materials, and atmosphere merge into an aesthetic entity. Coro sospeso luminaires showcase the Perlino marble with precise directness – like floating markers that structure the space while creating an intimate lighting atmosphere. A projection creates visual worlds above – sensual, fleeting, fascinating.

Image @ Occhio, Mark Seelen

Floating light play

Luna sospeso clouds unfold their poetic effect above the long dining table. Gently floating, they glow with an atmospheric presence and create a scene that radiates calm and concentration on the essentials: the moment of pure enjoyment. Their soft, warm lighting accompanies every meal like a quiet performance – elegant, understated, and unforgettable.

Image @ Occhio, Mark Seelen

New perspectives

The Cloud by Käfer promises an experience that goes beyond the ordinary. High above the floors of BMW Welt, the architecturally suspended structure welcomes its guests with a visionary gesture. A place between the sky and the city – ready to open up new perspectives.

Image @ Occhio, Mark Seelen

