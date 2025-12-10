New Vignette Collection property comes to Vaagali

IHG Hotels & Resorts has just announced the signing of Vaagli Maldives, Vignette Collection in partnership with Vaagali Investment Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Gateway Maldives Pvt Ltd, a leading tourism development company in the Maldives.

Scheduled to open in late 2026, the resort will offer 52 land and overwater villas on Vaagali island, a “boutique jewel” in the Indian Ocean. This new luxury hotel will join Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection, further growing IHG’s presence in the Maldives and their Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in the region.

Island environment and sustainability

The resort will implement coral restoration, reef-health monitoring, responsible energy use, waste-reduction measures, and the protection of native vegetation. Designed with locally sourced materials, the property will offer one- to three-bedroom pool villas with yoga pavilions, a 3,000-square-meter spa with aqua wellness facilities, a natural freshwater pool, a sports complex with paddle courts, a kids club, and five dining venues.

The island’s untouched natural setting includes rare underwater caves that highlight its ancient geological origins and offer guests distinctive marine exploration opportunities. Nature-led experiences encourage visitors to connect with the environment, local traditions and the rhythm of Maldivian island life.

Shi’ai Liang, Senior Director, Development, Southeast Asia & Korea, IHG, said, “In partnership with Vaagali Investment Pvt Ltd, we are delighted to introduce a beautiful new all-villa resort in the South Malé Atoll. Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection will invite travelers to rediscover the authentic Maldives of the past by seamlessly integrating luxury, design and cultural authenticity, while accentuating guest connection and purpose.”

Maldives tourism and market outlook

Maldives tourism continues to show strong performance, recording 1.7 million international arrivals from January to October 2025—a 10% increase year-on-year. The country remains on track to meet its target of 2.3 million arrivals for the year.

Vaagali Maldives, Vignette Collection will become IHG’s sixth property in the Maldives, joining established brands across the Six Senses, InterContinental, Vignette Collection, and Holiday Inn portfolios. Since launching in 2021, Vignette Collection has grown to 68 open and pipeline properties worldwide, supported by recent additions in Dubai, Lima, Osaka, and Shanghai.