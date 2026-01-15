New Sofitel Resort Planned for Rishikesh

Accor has signed a new luxury resort under its Sofitel brand in Rishikesh, marking another step in its expansion in India’s hospitality market. Sofitel Rishikesh Narendra Nagar will be developed along the River Ganges in the Himalayan foothills and is scheduled to open in 2030. The project brings Sofitel to a destination widely known for yoga, spirituality, and natural landscapes.

Located on an eight-acre site in Narendra Nagar overlooking the Ganges valley, the resort will feature 160 rooms and suites. The design will combine contemporary elements with local artistic influences, and rooms will offer views of the surrounding mountains, gardens, and river environment.

Dining, Wellness, and Guest Facilities

Sofitel Rishikesh Narendra Nagar will include five food and beverage venues. These will consist of a signature restaurant, a rooftop dining option, a pool bar and grill, and a lobby lounge and bar. The dining concepts are planned to reflect both French culinary influence and Indian traditions.

Wellness will be a central component of the resort. Facilities will include two swimming pools, a 623-square-meter Sofitel Spa with six treatment rooms, and a fitness center. Guests will also have access to yoga and meditation programs inspired by local practices associated with the region.

Events, Development, and Sustainability

The resort is being developed in partnership with Dangayach Group, an Indian conglomerate with more than 50 years of experience across hospitality. The group’s hotel portfolio includes properties operating under brands such as Marriott, Hilton, Radisson, and ITC.

For events and celebrations, the property will offer more than 2,000 square meters of indoor and outdoor banqueting space. This will include ballrooms, landscaped lawns, and a dedicated bridal suite, positioning the resort for weddings, conferences, and wellness retreats.

Sofitel Rishikesh Narendra Nagar will be a new-build hotel project and will follow Accor’s sustainability and energy efficiency guidelines under its Planet 21 and Gaia 2.0 frameworks. When completed, the resort will strengthen Accor’s luxury footprint in India while contributing to the region’s profile as a destination for wellness-focused and sustainable tourism.