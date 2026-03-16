New Hotel Indigo Planned for Phuket

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a new Hotel Indigo property in Phuket in partnership with AssetWise Public Company Limited and its subsidiary Rhom Bho Property Public Company Limited. The 170-key Hotel Indigo Phuket Nai Yang Beach is scheduled to open in 2030.

The signing expands IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle presence across Southeast Asia and Korea, where the company has nearly 100 open and pipeline hotels. Globally, the Hotel Indigo brand includes more than 190 open hotels and over 130 in development.

Expanding in Phuket

The project strengthens IHG’s footprint in Phuket, where it now has seven open hotels and five pipeline properties across InterContinental, Vignette Collection, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, and Holiday Inn Express. The agreement also extends IHG’s partnership with AssetWise to two properties in Phuket, alongside voco Phuket Bangtao, which is currently in design and construction.

Shi’ai Liang, Senior Director, Development, South East Asia & Korea, IHG, said, “We’re confident this momentum will continue throughout 2026 and beyond, supported by the increase in direct international flights and the island’s reputation for nature and wellness, rich cultural heritage, and exceptional cuisine.”

Lifestyle Focus at Nai Yang Beach

Hotel Indigo Phuket Nai Yang Beach will be located a five-minute drive from Phuket International Airport and 45 minutes from Phuket Old Town. The hotel will sit within walking distance of Nai Yang Beach and Sirinat National Park.

Planned facilities include:

A restaurant and bar

A spa

A gymnasium

Paneeta Malaivongs, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of AssetWise, said, “For more than two decades, we have committed to creating and developing quality residences that fulfil our residents’ needs both now and in the future. We are therefore delighted to extend our partnership with IHG to two hotel projects in Phuket across two brands.” She added that Hotel Indigo’s neighborhood-inspired approach aligns with Nai Yang beach’s lifestyle appeal, blending comfort and creativity with the character of its surroundings.

The property will join 37 other hotels in IHG’s development pipeline in Thailand. The company expects its presence in the country to exceed 80 hotels within the next three to five years.