New dusitD2 resort in Al Ahsa

Dusit International has signed a hotel management agreement with Al Ghadeer Group to operate an upper-upscale resort, dusitD2 Al Ahsa, in the heart of Al Ahsa Oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in eastern Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was formalized at a ceremony held under the patronage of HRH Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr Al Saud, Governor of Al Ahsa. Attendees included Mr Naif Al Madi, Chief Business Officer of the Tourism Development Fund; Sheikh Bassem Al Ghadeer, Chairman of Al Ghadeer Group of Companies; and Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer of Dusit International.

Resort design and features

Located 30 minutes from Al Ahsa International Airport and 90 minutes from Dammam, dusitD2 Al Ahsa is designed by Cairo-based El Ghoneimi Architects. The resort will feature 120 suites, ranging from one to three bedrooms, each with a private terrace and plunge pool. The architecture draws inspiration from desert landscapes, surrounding mountains, and the symbolic palm trees that define the oasis. Interiors will combine local cultural elements with modern comfort.

Facilities planned for the property include a wellness center with treatment rooms, meditation areas, and dedicated yoga spaces; a 1,500-square-meter ballroom and outdoor event lawn for weddings and large gatherings; meeting rooms for business travel; and a mix of dining outlets, including an all-day restaurant and lobby café. Outdoor amenities will include a large swimming pool with a kids’ pool, as well as a supervised children’s club.

The resort is positioned to appeal to both domestic and international visitors, offering access to nearby landmarks such as Al Qarah Mountain, Juatha Park, and the historic Qaisariah Souq.

Dusit’s regional growth

dusitD2 Al Ahsa is scheduled to open in 2027 and will mark Dusit International’s second confirmed property in Saudi Arabia. It follows Dusit Princess Al Majma’ah in Riyadh, which is expected to open later this year. Dusit currently operates nine properties across the Middle East and continues to expand its footprint with properties designed to deliver holistic hospitality experiences rooted in local context.

“This important signing reflects our strategic commitment to bringing Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired, gracious hospitality to key destinations worldwide and our dedication to delivering sustainable value for the communities we serve,” said Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “We are delighted to partner with Al Ghadeer Group to create a destination that celebrates Al Ahsa’s rich heritage and natural beauty while offering exceptional comfort, modern luxury, responsible design, and memorable experiences for guests of all ages.”