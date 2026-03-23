New Corinthia Tower Rises in Chengdu

Corinthia Hotels has signed a new development, Corinthia Chengdu, in partnership with ShiLong Industry Co and The Geminus Group. The project, scheduled to open in 2032, marks a step in the brand’s expansion into China.

New Development in Chengdu’s High-Tech District

The hotel will be located in Chengdu’s Gaoxin District, at the intersection of Tianfu Avenue and Tianfu First Street, next to Gui Xi urban park. It will occupy a 225-meter mixed-use tower within the South Central Activity Zone.

Plans include approximately 150 rooms and suites, alongside 60 branded residences. All accommodations are designed to offer panoramic views across the city. The development sits within a larger project currently under construction, combining luxury retail, residential, and commercial components with a total investment of about RMB 4.0 billion.

Brand Expansion and Local Collaboration

Corinthia Chengdu will reflect the brand’s “grand boutique” approach, combining scale with a focus on personalized service, craftsmanship, and design. The project also introduces Corinthia’s Mediterranean character to Chengdu, connecting international travelers with the city’s cultural and creative scene.

Simon Naudi, Group CEO of Corinthia Group, said the signing represents an important moment for the company’s international growth. He noted Chengdu’s cultural depth and energy align with the brand’s philosophy, adding that the hotel aims to deliver a destination that reflects its surroundings while maintaining Corinthia’s service standards.

Xiao Miaomiao, Chairman of Shilong Industrial Co, said the partnership will combine global hospitality expertise with Chengdu’s local culture. The goal is to create a new benchmark for luxury living that blends international perspective with local identity.

Anthony Bailey, Chairman of The Geminus Group, described the project as an opportunity to establish a hospitality landmark rooted in Chengdu. He added that the development reflects a long-term commitment to China and aims to deliver a service-led luxury experience shaped by the local environment.

The Chengdu project forms part of Corinthia’s phased expansion strategy in China. The company is continuing to explore further opportunities in the market as it grows its global portfolio.