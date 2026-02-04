Search

New Avani Wollongong Hotel Project Announced

Avani Wollongong © Minor International
Minor Hotels is set to bring its design-led Avani brand to Wollongong in 2027, with a new-build hotel planned to anchor a major mixed-use development

Minor Hotels is bringing a spark of coastal sophistication to Wollongong with its first Avani Hotels & Resorts property in New South Wales. Slated to open in 2027, Avani Wollongong Hotel will make a stylish addition to one of the state’s most dynamic seaside cities—and a statement for the brand’s growing Aussie footprint.

Anchored in Local Vision

Located at 22 Kenny Street, the hotel will sit just minutes from Wollongong’s transport hub, buzzing CBD, and stunning beaches. The project is part of a major mixed-use development by local developer Blaq Property Group, designed to tap into the city’s momentum across health, business, and the revival of nearby Port Kembla. Minor Hotels worked closely with Destination Wollongong to help shape a property that supports major city events and the region’s long-term tourism goals.

Destination Wollongong CEO Jeremy Wilshire said, “Having an internationally recognized brand commit its name and expertise here is a genuine vote of confidence in Wollongong’s trajectory. It also marks an early step towards the NSW Government’s goal of delivering an additional 40,400 hotel rooms by 2035, and Wollongong is well placed to be a key contributor.”

Effortless Style and Coastal Energy

Avani Wollongong is designed to represent the brand’s signature smart design and easy-going aesthetic. The 107 rooms and suites, spanning 24–41 square meters, will offer high-tech amenities and thoughtful touches to balance work and relaxation—perfect for travelers mixing business with beach time.

Guests can expect vibrant social spaces that flow throughout the day: a welcoming ground-floor restaurant featuring locally inspired flavors, a relaxed bar that doubles as a local hangout, and flexible event space ideal for everything from creative meetings to coastal celebrations.

Designed for Today, Ready for Tomorrow

“Avani Wollongong will be our first Avani-branded property in New South Wales and will bring a breath of fresh air to this vibrant south coast city,” said Craig Hooley, Chief Operating Officer, Minor Hotels Australasia. “This development will fill a much-needed gap in new hotel growth in Wollongong and the Illawarra.”

Minor Hotels currently operates more than 640 properties across 59 countries, through brands like Anantara, Tivoli, Oaks, and NH Collection. With Avani Wollongong, the group is setting the stage for the city’s next chapter.

