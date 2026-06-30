Minor to Launch Avani Brand in Japan

Minor Hotels has signed an agreement that will launch its Avani hotel brand in Japan, with a debut planned in the city of Kyoto.

The move is a strategic one, with Minor taking the step of making an investment in developing the new hotel, alongside established Japanese real estate partners. The result will be a Avani Kyoto, a luxury hotel with around 240 rooms, opening in 2030 as part of a development directly connected to the city’s Marutamachi rail station.

A Development Partnership

Taisei Corporation and Heiwa Real Estate will jointly lead the development, which will combine refurbishment of an existing building, formerly offices of the newspaper Kyoto Shimbun, and the addition of a new southern block. The new hotel will include accommodation for regular hotel guests, plus alternative space for long stay guests.

William Heinecke, the founder and chairman of Minor International, explained why the project means so much to the company: “Avani Kyoto represents an important step in Minor Hotels’ long term expansion strategy, bringing the brand into one of Asia’s most culturally significant destinations. Through our local partners, we are creating a hotel that is aligned with the character of Kyoto while delivering a contemporary experience for guests.”

Minor is taking other steps to build its presence across Japan, including a joint venture with another partner, Royal Holdings. This is focused on developing hotels under its Anantara, Avani and Tivoli brands across the country.

Under its Anantara brand, Minor is already planning a new country resort, Anantara Karuizawa Retreat. Set in a region offering hot springs, forest hiking, and golf, the hotel will have 49 rooms and is planned to open 2028. While embedded in nature, the property will be a short hop from the local bullet train station at Karuizawa Hokuriku, providing easy access from central Tokyo.

Tourism in Japan is faring strongly at present, with growing visitor numbers ensuring new hotels gain fast market traction. During 2025, Japan welcomed a record 42.7 million overseas visitors, a volume up 15.8% from the previous year, and well ahead of pre-pandemic numbers. Those visitors also spent a record JNY 9.5 trillion, making a significant contribution to the nation’s economy. The leading source market was South Korea, sending 9.23 million arrivals, ahead of second place China at 7.22 million.

A Dynamic Kyoto Hotel Market

Recent openings in Kyoto include the Imperial Hotel, the repurposing of an impressive architectural gem dating from 90 years ago. And Capella Hotels & Resorts has opened Capella Kyoto, a luxury hotel with 89 rooms, and a Japanese courtyard garden. The US brand is expanding internationally, across Asia and the Middle East.

The big international brand groups are also looking for opportunities in Kyoto. IHG will be opening a Regent hotel in Kyoto in 2028. While a new build, the 83 room hotel will be constructed around a garden that was landscaped a century ago, promising a traditiontal feel. Hilton, too, is joining the fray, and has signed to add the refurbished Kyoto Brighton Hotel to its Curio Collection, on reopening in 2028.