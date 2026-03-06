Minor Signs Two Adriatic Hotels

Thailand’s leading international hotel group, Minor Hotels, has signed two new properties on the Adriatic coast.

The conversion properties in Croatia and Slovenia are owned by local conglomerate MK Group, and will migrate to Minor group brands over the coming months. They will give Minor two more destinations in Europe, as the group looks to expand its presence across the continent. Not content with building its city centre portfolio, Minor is also looking to add leisure-focused hotels to broaden the appeal of its platform.

European Brand Conversions

First of the two properties is in the town of Portoroz, a Slovenian resort destination. Hotel Palace Portoroz has 183 rooms and a contemporary style, while offering wellness treatments. The hotel includes beach access, plus space for meetings and events. Minor will take over the hotel, launching for the summer season in March 2026; but in the meantime, plans are afoot for a major refurbishment of the property. Once the works are complete, the hotel will relaunch in the first quarter of 2027 as a member of the Minor Reserve Collection.

Following a similar path in Croatia will be the Adriatic Istria Resort, in Savudrija. This established property has 186 rooms, with three restaurants and four bars. After a refit taking place through 2026, it will relaunch in spring 2027 as Anantara Adriatic Istria Resort.

Minor continues to expand around the globe, as well as updating its key offerings. In Dubai, the group has just completed an extensive makeover of its Anantara Downtown Dubai, a hotel first opened in 2022. While in the Maldives, an extensive refurbishment has been followed by a rebranding, to create NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort.

The listed Thai group has also been topping up its pipeline with a string of recent signings. These include an Avani branded hotel in Wollongong, New South Wales. There, a new build property will be delivered by Blaq Property Group, with an opening planned for 2027. The hotel has consent for 107 rooms, but Minor and Blaq already see demand for more accommodation, and are seeking an uplift to around 140 rooms.

New Collection Brand Launches

In Brazil, the group recently signed its first property under its new luxury collection brand, named the Minor Reserve Collection. Located in the northeast of the country, in the Rio Grande do Norte, the Aventora Resort Baía Formosa will feature 50 rooms, plus an adjacent development of 28 branded residences. Developer Gremi International Group expects to have the resort completed by 2028.

And back in its home market, Minor has signed to rebrand a hotel in the coastal destination of Hua Hin. The newly renamed NH Hua Hin has 152 rooms, offering a mix of accommodation including suites and family rooms. The NH brand, established originally in Spain by Minor’s European division, is growing slowly across Thailand, and now has hotels in Bangkok and Phuket.