Minor Plans to Build Tanzanian Resort

Minor Hotels has revealed plans to launch its NH Collection in Tanzania, with a new resort in the Zanzibar archipelago.

The NH Collection Pemba Island Resort is the latest addition to the brand’s global portfolio, and will open in early 2030. With 145 rooms, it will sit just a short drive from Pemba airport, a short hop for international arrivals coming into Zanzibar and Dar Es Salaam. Offering a mix of hotel rooms, suites and villas, the property will feature a choice of several dining outlets, and facilities for company meetings and events.

Building a Development Partnership

The project will see Minor again working with Infinity Developments, a local company that is already connected via a partnership with Anantara Zanzibar Resort & Residences. This project, currently under construction, has enabled the two companies to come together, driving up hospitality standards in the region.

“Introducing the NH Collection brand to Tanzania, with our first property on Pemba Island marks a major step in our expansion footprint across the Indian Ocean,” said Amir Golbarg, Minor’s COO in the Middle East and Africa. “The island’s unspoiled beauty and growing appeal among experience-led travellers make it an ideal location for the NH Collection brand.”

For Minor, the addition is another step towards its growth goals, encapsulated in a three year expansion strategy. Currently, Minor has over 560 hotels, plus branded residences and resorts across 57 different country markets. Using an increasingly asset light approach, it is looking to ramp up the pace of growth.

Hotel development across Tanzania is largely welcomed, as the country looks to grow its tourism sector. Currently tourism accounts for around 17% of the country’s GDP, with 5.3 million visitors coming to the country in 2025. Authorities are keen to drive this number up, with a target of 8 million in 2030. The country has much to offer, from inland safaris and big game spotting, to the beautiful beaches of its coastal regions.

The addition of the Pemba Island Resort comes as Zanzibar has become something of a hotspot for holidaymakers, with visitor numbers growing 119% between 2019 and 2023. As a result, there are plenty of hotel projects in development across the area.

Brands Flock to Zanzibar

During 2026, openings will include the 272 room Catalonia Grand Zanzibar All Suites & Spa, Accor’s Le Meridien Zanzibar Resort, plus the 360 room Iberostar Selection Muyuni Beach. For the well established Spanish hotel brand, this will be their first property in East Africa.

In 2027, as well as the Anantara Zanzibar Resort & Residences, the market will also see the launch of Four Seasons Resort Zanzibar, another luxury offering for those seeking a beach retreat with great ocean views. Swiss-Belhotel International is also at work developing its first property in the region, the 125 room Swiss-Belresort Zanzibar.