Minor Hotels Expands into Ghana

Minor Hotels has signed NH Collection Accra, marking the brand’s debut in Ghana. The 200-key property is scheduled to open in 2030 and was announced during THINC Middle East 2026. The signing reflects the group’s continued expansion into key gateway cities across Africa.

Minor Hotels operates more than 640 properties in 59 countries and continues to grow its presence across emerging and established markets.

First NH Collection Property in Ghana

Located in the heart of Accra, Ghana’s capital and commercial center, NH Collection Accra will form part of a mixed-use development with hotel, retail, and office components. The site offers direct access to government offices, corporate headquarters, and embassy districts. It is located near Jubilee House and within close reach of Kotoka International Airport.

The hotel is designed to serve Accra’s expanding corporate and diplomatic segments, as well as long-stay travelers. The project aligns with growing demand tied to the city’s international connectivity and commercial growth.

Amir Golbarg, Chief Operations Officer – Middle East & Africa for Minor Hotels, said, “We are delighted to introduce the NH Collection brand to Ghana, one of West Africa’s most dynamic and promising markets. We look forward to working with Swami India Ghana Limited to bring this project to life.”

A New Mixed-Use Development

The development is being delivered by Swami India Ghana Limited, a diversified real estate group active across West Africa and the Middle East. The company describes the signing as a milestone in its strategy to deliver premium hospitality assets aligned with international standards.

According to Chairman Dinesh G. Gorasiya, bringing Minor Hotels’ first brand to West Africa reflects a “commitment to delivering premium, globally aligned hospitality assets that contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s economic growth.”

The launch of NH Collection Accra represents the brand’s entry into Ghana and a further step in Minor Hotels’ expansion across Africa.