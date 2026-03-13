Search

Minor Hotels Expands into Ghana

hotel developments Africa
NH Collection Accra Signing © Minor International
NH Collection Accra, a 200-key mixed-use development, will introduce Minor Hotels’ brand to Ghana in 2030

Minor Hotels has signed NH Collection Accra, marking the brand’s debut in Ghana. The 200-key property is scheduled to open in 2030 and was announced during THINC Middle East 2026. The signing reflects the group’s continued expansion into key gateway cities across Africa.

Minor Hotels operates more than 640 properties in 59 countries and continues to grow its presence across emerging and established markets.

First NH Collection Property in Ghana

Located in the heart of Accra, Ghana’s capital and commercial center, NH Collection Accra will form part of a mixed-use development with hotel, retail, and office components. The site offers direct access to government offices, corporate headquarters, and embassy districts. It is located near Jubilee House and within close reach of Kotoka International Airport.

The hotel is designed to serve Accra’s expanding corporate and diplomatic segments, as well as long-stay travelers. The project aligns with growing demand tied to the city’s international connectivity and commercial growth.

Amir Golbarg, Chief Operations Officer – Middle East & Africa for Minor Hotels, said, “We are delighted to introduce the NH Collection brand to Ghana, one of West Africa’s most dynamic and promising markets. We look forward to working with Swami India Ghana Limited to bring this project to life.”

A New Mixed-Use Development

The development is being delivered by Swami India Ghana Limited, a diversified real estate group active across West Africa and the Middle East. The company describes the signing as a milestone in its strategy to deliver premium hospitality assets aligned with international standards.

According to Chairman Dinesh G. Gorasiya, bringing Minor Hotels’ first brand to West Africa reflects a “commitment to delivering premium, globally aligned hospitality assets that contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s economic growth.”

The launch of NH Collection Accra represents the brand’s entry into Ghana and a further step in Minor Hotels’ expansion across Africa.

Related Articles

Project of the Week
hotel projects Puerto Madero

Project of the Week: Sofitel Residences Madero

byMakenzie Huff | 10 Mar 2026 |
Sofitel’s first-ever branded residences will rise in Puerto Madero, bringing five-star service, 188 luxury homes, and skyline views by 2030...
Read More
Projects
Leonardo Launches Greek Resort

Leonardo Launches Greek Resort

byChris Bown | 10 Mar 2026 |
Leonardo Hotels, backed by parent Fattal, continues to build its European hotel portfolio...
Read More
Projects
Garner hotels India

Garner Adds 45-Key Hotel in Bhiwadi

byMakenzie Huff | 10 Mar 2026 |
The fourth Garner signing in India underscores owner confidence in IHG’s newest midscale conversion brand...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights