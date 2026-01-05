Minor Hotels expands in Hua Hin

Minor Hotels has announced the upcoming launch of NH Hua Hin, expanding its presence in Thailand’s royal seaside town. The group will assume management of the property from 16 January 2026, adding a new select-service hotel to its regional portfolio.

NH Hua Hin will feature 152 rooms and suites designed for both leisure and business travelers. Accommodation starts from 30 square meters and includes city and mountain views. Room categories range from deluxe rooms to family rooms with bunk beds, as well as one-bedroom suites, all planned with a focus on comfort and functionality.

Facilities and guest experience

The hotel will offer three food and beverage venues. These include an all-day dining restaurant serving international dishes and local specialties, a lobby café for light meals and drinks, and a rooftop bar located beside an infinity pool with sunset views.

NH Hua Hin Rooftop Pool © Minor International

Recreational facilities will include the rooftop pool, a fitness center, and a Kids’ Club with both indoor and outdoor areas. Together, these amenities are designed to support a balanced stay for families, couples, and solo travelers.

For meetings and small events, NH Hua Hin will provide a 110-square-metre function room that can accommodate up to 90 guests. The space is intended for off-site meetings and private gatherings.

Location and surroundings

Located 200 kilometers south of Bangkok, Hua Hin is known as Thailand’s long-standing royal retreat. NH Hua Hin sits at the southern end of the town, around 400 meters from Hua Hin Beach. The hotel is also close to key attractions such as Cicada Night Market, Hua Hin Night Market, BLUPORT Hua Hin, and Market Village Hua Hin.

The destination offers access to wider attractions in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, including Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park and Phraya Nakhon Cave, as well as Pa-La-U Waterfall in Kaeng Krachang National Park.

Brand expansion in Thailand

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International, said, “We are proud to introduce the NH Hotels & Resort brand to a third city in Thailand. NH Hua Hin will set a new benchmark for accessible hospitality in Hua Hin, complementing our luxury and premium offerings in the region.”

Property owners Enrich Poranimmit highlighted Minor Hotels’ operational experience and long-standing presence in the destination as key factors in the partnership.

NH Hua Hin will become the fourth NH Hotels & Resorts property in Thailand, joining hotels in Bangkok and Phuket. It will also be Minor Hotels’ third property in Hua Hin, alongside Anantara Hua Hin Resort and Avani+ Hua Hin.